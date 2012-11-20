奥巴马的亚洲之行 Obama Overseas 2012
2012年11月18日，连任后首次出访的美国总统奥巴马抵达泰国曼谷廊曼国际机场，正式开始为期3天的东南亚之行，访问泰国、缅甸和柬埔寨。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马与随行的美国国务卿希拉里抵达曼谷后先到泰国历史最悠久的卧佛寺参观。卧佛寺建于1793年，寺内供奉一尊46米长的镀金卧佛，是全球最大的卧佛之一。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马参观大卧佛。REUTERS/Jason Reed
随后奥巴马前往医院，会见即将年届85岁的泰王普密蓬。奥巴马对普密蓬表示，在总统选举后访问泰国是非常重要的，因为泰国是美国的重要盟友。 REUTERS/Royal Household Bureau/Handout
奥巴马与泰国总理英拉举行双边会谈，讨论了贸易、区域局势、肃毒与反恐等议题，并联合召开记者会。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马与英拉在记者会上握手。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
泰国总理英拉与美国国务卿希拉里在宴会上举杯共饮。REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月19日，奥巴马抵达缅甸最大城市仰光，成为第一位访问缅甸的美国在任总统。(奥巴马在仰光大学发表演讲。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马会见缅甸反对派领袖昂山素季。奥巴马随后表示，他对缅甸的“历史性”访问标志着美缅在两国关系新篇章中迈出“下一步”。 REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
奥巴马在记者会上亲吻昂山素季。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
希拉里与昂山素季。REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马在仰光大学演讲。REUTERS/Jason Reed
人们拍摄发表演讲的奥巴马。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
欢迎人群拿着印有奥巴马与昂山素季画像的条幅。REUTERS/Jason Reed
人们拿着美国国旗欢迎奥巴马抵达仰光。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
11月19日，柬埔寨金边，奥巴马出席东盟峰会期间与各国领导人合影。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
奥巴马与新西兰总理约翰·基(John Key)交谈。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
奥巴马与柬埔寨首相洪森握手。REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
奥巴马参加东盟峰会。REUTERS/Jason Reed
