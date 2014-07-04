奥巴马成二战以来最糟糕总统 Worst America President
美国昆尼皮亚克大学民调研究所近日发布一项民调结果，现任总统奥巴马以33%的得票率被评为第二次世界大战以来美国“最糟糕的总统”。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
紧随奥巴马的是发动伊拉克战争的乔治·W·布什，得票率为28% 而小布什在“二战以来最佳总统”投票中的得票率仅为1%。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
第三名是因“水门事件”下台的理查德·尼克松，得票率为13%。REUTERS/STR New
第四名：第39任总统吉米·卡特，得票率为8%。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
“二战以来最佳总统”的评选中，第40任总统罗纳德·里根以35%的得票率拔得头筹。历任总统之中，里根就职年龄最大，也是历任总统中唯一一位演员出身的总统。 REUTERS/Leighton Mark SV
第二名是比尔·克林顿，得票率18%。克林顿被称为新民主党人，其执政理念也被归结为第三种道路。在他的执政下，美国经历了历史上和平时期持续时间最长的一次经济发展，实现了财政收支平衡和国库盈余5590亿美元。 F REUTERmore
第三名：第35任总统约翰·F·肯尼迪，得票率15%。肯尼迪于1960年当选为总统，成为美国历史上最年轻的当选总统，时年43岁。也是美国历史上目前唯一信奉罗马天主教的总统和唯一获得普利策奖的总统。 Reuters/STR more
奥巴马的得票率为8%，排在第四。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
第五名：第34任总统艾森豪威尔，得票率为5%。第二次世界大战期间，艾森豪威尔担任盟军在欧洲的最高指挥官。REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout
第六名：第33任总统杜鲁门。REUTERS/Library of Congress/Handout
