盘点“雷人”婚礼 Odd weddings

2011年1月22日，Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as they celebrate their wedding on the bank of Yenisey River where the air temperature was about -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degree Fahrenheit) in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 22, 2011. Irina does not practice winter bathing, but she did it on the day of their wedding after heating up in a sauna. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2011年1月22日，Sergey Kaunov, a member of a local winter swimmers' club, carries his bride Irina Kuzmenko out of water as they celebrate their wedding on the bank of Yenisey River where the air temperature was about -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degree Fahrenheit) in the Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 22, 2011. Irina does not practice winter bathing, but she did it on the day of their wedding after heating up in a sauna. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Yelena Babkini (L) and her husband wave as they ride through Gorky Park on bicycles after having been married earlier in the day in Moscow, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort, aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (R), 29, kisses his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort, aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A bride and a groom rest before a ritual with shamans for Saint Valentine's Day at a beach in Lima Febraury 12, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. Picture taken March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man pulls a rickshaw carrying his wife in a wedding gown during their wedding ceremony amid snowfall in Weihai, Shandong province March 30, 2013. Picture taken March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A newly married couple walks past a taco stand with the sign reading "Yummy Tacos" after a mass wedding in Ciudad Juarez February 14, 2012. The mass wedding ceremony was held for 3,121 couples on Valentine's day. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A newly married couple walks past a taco stand with the sign reading "Yummy Tacos" after a mass wedding in Ciudad Juarez February 14, 2012. The mass wedding ceremony was held for 3,121 couples on Valentine's day. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighbouring Monterrey November 26, 2010. The local franchise for McDonald's Corp said the wedding was the first in one of its outlets in Latin America. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Fast-food fanatics Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz pose for a picture after getting married at a McDonald's in the suburb of San Pedro Garza, neighbouring Monterrey November 26, 2010. The local franchise for McDonald's Corp said the wedding was the first in one of its outlets in Latin America. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A newly wedded Chinese couple walks in the snow at a park in downtown Milan December 10, 2008. Italy has been struck by extreme weather this week, snowfall in the north, floods in Venice and strong winds fanning wildfires in the south. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A newly wedded Chinese couple walks in the snow at a park in downtown Milan December 10, 2008. Italy has been struck by extreme weather this week, snowfall in the north, floods in Venice and strong winds fanning wildfires in the south. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thai groom and bride, Sorawich Changtor (front L), 28, and Rungnapa Panla (front R), 30, run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as (behind L-R) Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, Chutima Imsuntear, 37, and Sopon Sapaotong, 41, look on during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Thai groom and bride, Sorawich Changtor (front L), 28, and Rungnapa Panla (front R), 30, run to escape a man dressed as a pirate as (behind L-R) Prasit Rangsiyawong, 29, Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, Chutima Imsuntear, 37, and Sopon Sapaotong, 41, look on during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Gerhard Pyper (C) kisses his new bride Jan in the waters of English Bay after taking part in the 89th annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia January 1, 2009. The couple celebrated their wedding the night before with a cold swim in the bay. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Gerhard Pyper (C) kisses his new bride Jan in the waters of English Bay after taking part in the 89th annual Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia January 1, 2009. The couple celebrated their wedding the night before with a cold swim in the bay. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A newly-wed couple pose as cyclists ride past during the second stage from Jesolo to Trieste of the Giro d'Italia, May 10, 2009. Italy's Alessandro Petacchi won the stage while Britain's Mark Cavendish took the leader's pink jersey. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A newly-wed couple pose as cyclists ride past during the second stage from Jesolo to Trieste of the Giro d'Italia, May 10, 2009. Italy's Alessandro Petacchi won the stage while Britain's Mark Cavendish took the leader's pink jersey. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Melessa and Rick Clark leave the New Year celebration after exchanging vows in Times Square, New York January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Melessa and Rick Clark leave the New Year celebration after exchanging vows in Times Square, New York January 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A bride poses for a photograph with Israeli soldiers at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during a visit to Jerusalem's Old City June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A bride poses for a photograph with Israeli soldiers at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, during a visit to Jerusalem's Old City June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A newly wed couple, Joey Bayo, 24 and his wife Lea, 20, plant a mangrove tree after a mass wedding of the theme "Love affairs with Nature", in San Jose town, Puerto Princesa, Palawan city, western Philippines February 14, 2011. At least 150 couples were married on the Valentine's Day in Palawan. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A newly wed couple, Joey Bayo, 24 and his wife Lea, 20, plant a mangrove tree after a mass wedding of the theme "Love affairs with Nature", in San Jose town, Puerto Princesa, Palawan city, western Philippines February 14, 2011. At least 150 couples were married on the Valentine's Day in Palawan. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. "Naked wedding" is a popular new expression in China which means young couples get married with no houses, cars or little bank savings. REUTERS/China Daily

An engaged couple sits on a bicycle as they pose for wedding photographs to the theme of "naked wedding", on a pedestrian bridge on Valentine's Day in central Beijing February 14, 2011. "Naked wedding" is a popular new expression in China which means young couples get married with no houses, cars or little bank savings. REUTERS/China Daily
Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (L), 29, and his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Thai groom Prasit Rangsiyawong (L), 29, and his bride Varuttaon Rangsiyawong, 27, fly while attached to cables during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. The newly-wed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo/Handout

Ramoncito Campo kisses his wife Hernelie Ruazol Campo on a flooded street during a southwest monsoon that battered Manila August 8, 2012. The newly-wed couple pushed through with their scheduled wedding despite severe flooding that inundated wide areas of the capital and nearby nine provinces. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ramoncito Campo/Handout
A Chinese couple pose for a wedding photo on a busy alleyway or 'hutong' in Beijing July 7, 2008. Marriage registration offices in Beijing predict more than 9,000 couples will get married on August 8 this year," state media reported. The number eight is auspicious in Chinese, as it is pronounced like the word "fa", which is part of the expression meaning "to get wealthy". The opening date of the Olympics adds new meaning, it said. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV (CHINA)

A Chinese couple pose for a wedding photo on a busy alleyway or 'hutong' in Beijing July 7, 2008. Marriage registration offices in Beijing predict more than 9,000 couples will get married on August 8 this year," state media reported. The number eight is auspicious in Chinese, as it is pronounced like the word "fa", which is part of the expression meaning "to get wealthy". The opening date of the Olympics adds new meaning, it said. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV (CHINA)
Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Chinese bridal couples travel on a public bus to the Neuschwanstein castle after their symbolic wedding in Fuessen May 31, 2012. Some 15 Chinese couples who already married in China, travelled to Germany to repeat their promise of marriage at Neuschwanstein Castle, one of the most popular destinations in Europe. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Divers posing as "Bride and Groom" swim inside an aquarium at an ocean park during an event to celebrate the month of June, the most popular month to wed in Manila June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Newlyweds Sine Andersen and Rune Jamrath (R) who is dressed as a pixie, kiss during their wedding at the World Santa Claus Congress 2009, at the amusement park Bakken north of Copenhagen July 20, 2009. More than 150 Santas from all over the world convened for the 52nd congress. The father of the bride (background 2nd L) is the Bakken amusement park Pirrot. REUTERS/Casper Christoffersen/Scanpix

Newlyweds Sine Andersen and Rune Jamrath (R) who is dressed as a pixie, kiss during their wedding at the World Santa Claus Congress 2009, at the amusement park Bakken north of Copenhagen July 20, 2009. More than 150 Santas from all over the world convened for the 52nd congress. The father of the bride (background 2nd L) is the Bakken amusement park Pirrot. REUTERS/Casper Christoffersen/Scanpix
Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a square in Tel Aviv July 25, 2010. The alternative wedding ceremony was intended to demonstrate against the current situation in Israel, where the only way for Jews to get married by law is through the Chief Rabbinate. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Bride Yulia Tagil sits on the backseat of a bike as she arrives for her alternative wedding ceremony on a square in Tel Aviv July 25, 2010. The alternative wedding ceremony was intended to demonstrate against the current situation in Israel, where the only way for Jews to get married by law is through the Chief Rabbinate. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, August 3, 2011. Kong, a former forklift driver, met his bride Shen, who was a forklift seller, while buying a forklift from her. Picture taken August 3, 2011.REUTERS/China Daily

Bridegroom Kong Qingyang and his bride Shen Likun sit on a forklift, which is transformed into a wedding car, during their wedding in Xingtai, Hebei province, August 3, 2011. Kong, a former forklift driver, met his bride Shen, who was a forklift seller, while buying a forklift from her. Picture taken August 3, 2011.REUTERS/China Daily
