寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
教企鹅认字。(2013年1月3日，在伦敦动物园进行的一年一度动物盘点中，一名管理员给企鹅登记。当日，英国伦敦动物园对园内的约1.75万只动物进行了盘点登记。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
鞋串子。(1月2日，捷克布拉格，滑板青少年将废旧鞋子悬挂在电线上用来娱乐。) REUTERS/Petr Josek
山羊拳击手。(1月1日，加拿大温哥华，一名男子戴着山羊面具参加元旦北极熊游泳比赛。) REUTERS/Ben Nelms
搞怪公婆。(1月1日，陕西省咸阳市礼泉县，一场婚礼上的“闹公婆”习俗，右边两人是新郎的父母身穿道具扮丑。“闹公婆”是一种独特的民间习俗，新郎的父母通过各种颜料或道具扮丑，借此与宾客或亲属分享欢乐，从而拉近彼此的距离。) more
愤怒大头。(1月1日，美国加州帕萨迪纳，一名斯坦福大学红衣主教队球迷准备观看玫瑰碗橄榄球赛。)REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
耐寒训练。(1月3日，韩国釜山，学生参加冬季军训。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
纵身一跃。(1月1日，意大利罗马举行一年一度的“跳河”庆祝新年活动，一位勇士卡武尔桥纵身跳入台伯河。当地新年第一天跳台伯河活动自1946年开始延续至今。)REUTERS/Tony Gentile
英国皇室爱游泳。(1月1日，英国苏格兰，游泳者装扮成英国皇室成员参加游泳狂欢活动，庆祝新年的到来。)REUTERS/David Moir
奥巴马夫妇来赛跑。(2012年12月31日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一对夫妇装扮成美国总统奥巴马夫妇参加圣•西儿贝斯特莱(San Silvestre)长跑比赛。) REUTERS/William Gularte
超载。(12月28日，哥伦比亚卡利，一名男子用自行车载着小狗，参加庆祝卡利市文化遗产的节日。) REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
大象足球比赛。(12月28日，尼泊尔奇旺，几头大象在“大象赛跑”活动期间进行足球比赛。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
(12月31日，菲律宾马尼拉，一个女孩在面包店对烤乳猪形状的面包感兴趣。) REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
圣诞老人大冒险。(12月23日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名扮成“圣诞老人”的消防员从当地的伯利兹桥跃下，为桥下贫民区的孩子分发圣诞礼物。危地马拉消防员举行此慈善行动已有15年。) REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lmore
脑浆外露。(12月27日，印尼Bantul，一名农民收割稻谷，旁边是艺术家特里(Suharyanto Tri)设计的艺术装置“种植大脑”。该装置是“最后的收获”露天雕塑展的一部分。艺术家们通过这个展览呼吁人们关注农业用地more
垂死挣扎。(12月28日，菲律宾马拉翁，一名男子在庆祝新年的活动中表演蟒蛇缠身。) REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
圣诞派对。(12月25日，印度普里，一名男子装扮成圣诞老人行走在沙雕艺术家Sudarshan Pattnaik在海滩上创造的圣诞老人雕塑附近。) REUTERS/Stringer
(12月26日，英国威尔士滕比，两名男子装扮成日本相扑参加游泳活动。) REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
猫咪霸主。(12月26日，波兰华沙，一只猫咪蹲在教堂外面的耶稣诞生情景附近。) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
下一个
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
摄影猎手的世界 Celebrity photographers' world
(Reuters) - 摄影记者如同“猎人”般围绕在名人周围，做好准备、蹲守、等待、按下快门，为读者带来新闻或娱乐性的图片。
本周中国区精选(12月28日-1月4日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦12月28日至1月4日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
年度图片(时尚类) Fashion of the year 2012
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2012年度时尚类优秀照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.