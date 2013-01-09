寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)
企鹅学生。(2013年1月3日，在伦敦动物园进行的一年一度动物盘点中，一名管理员给企鹅登记。当日，英国伦敦动物园对园内的约1.75万只动物进行了盘点登记。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
鞋串子。(1月2日，捷克布拉格，滑板青少年将废旧鞋子悬挂在电线上用来娱乐。) REUTERS/Petr Josek
山羊人。(1月1日，加拿大温哥华，一名男子戴着山羊面具参加元旦北极熊游泳比赛。) REUTERS/Ben Nelms
搞怪公婆。(1月1日，陕西省咸阳市礼泉县，一场婚礼上的“闹公婆”习俗，右边两人是新郎的父母身穿道具扮丑。“闹公婆”是一种独特的民间习俗，新郎的父母通过各种颜料或道具扮丑，借此与宾客或亲属分享欢乐，从而拉近彼此的距离。) more
愤怒大头。(1月1日，美国加州帕萨迪纳，一名斯坦福大学红衣主教队球迷准备观看玫瑰碗橄榄球赛。)REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
耐寒训练。(1月3日，韩国釜山，学生参加冬季军训。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
纵身一跃。(1月1日，意大利罗马举行一年一度的“跳河”庆祝新年活动，一位勇士卡武尔桥纵身跳入台伯河。当地新年第一天跳台伯河活动自1946年开始延续至今。)REUTERS/Tony Gentile
皇室爱游泳。(1月1日，英国苏格兰，游泳者装扮成英国皇室成员参加游泳狂欢活动，庆祝新年的到来。)REUTERS/David Moir
总统夫妇来赛跑。(2012年12月31日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一对夫妇装扮成美国总统奥巴马夫妇参加圣•西儿贝斯特莱(San Silvestre)长跑比赛。) REUTERS/William Gularte
严重“超载”。(12月28日，哥伦比亚卡利，一名男子用自行车载着小狗，参加庆祝卡利市文化遗产的节日。) REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
大象“踢”球。(12月28日，尼泊尔奇旺，几头大象在“大象赛跑”活动期间进行足球比赛。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
乳猪列队。(12月31日，菲律宾马尼拉，一个女孩在面包店对烤乳猪形状的面包感兴趣。) REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
圣诞老人大冒险。(12月23日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，一名扮成“圣诞老人”的消防员从当地的伯利兹桥跃下，为桥下贫民区的孩子分发圣诞礼物。危地马拉消防员举行此慈善行动已有15年。) REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lmore
室外大脑。(12月27日，印尼Bantul，一名农民收割稻谷，旁边是艺术家特里(Suharyanto Tri)设计的艺术装置“种植大脑”。该装置是“最后的收获”露天雕塑展的一部分。艺术家们通过这个展览呼吁人们关注农业用地more
金蛇缠身。(12月28日，菲律宾马拉翁，一名男子在庆祝新年的活动中表演蟒蛇缠身。) REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
圣诞派对。(12月25日，印度普里，一名男子装扮成圣诞老人行走在沙雕艺术家Sudarshan Pattnaik在海滩上创造的圣诞老人雕塑附近。) REUTERS/Stringer
充气相扑。(12月26日，英国威尔士滕比，两名男子装扮成日本相扑参加游泳活动。) REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
猫咪霸主。(12月26日，波兰华沙，一只猫咪蹲在教堂外面的耶稣诞生情景附近。) REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
