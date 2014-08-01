寰宇搜奇 Oddly(7)
酷炫车技。(7月20日，美国洛杉矶，Jeremiah Gerbracht带着爱犬驾驶哈雷摩托。Gerbracht是一名退休的训狗师，曾获得法院裁决，允许他骑摩托带着一只狗。) REUTERS/Jonathan Alcormore
红桃皇后。(7月24日，美国圣地亚哥国际动漫展，一名动漫迷装扮成《爱丽丝梦游仙境》中的“红桃皇后”。) REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
酷狗出行。(7月18日，美国迈阿密，一只三条腿的吉娃娃犬参加“梅赛德斯-奔驰的礼物”的时装周泳装秀。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
魔法飞毯。(7月23日，德国慕尼黑，音乐家Stefan Aaron在机场上空的飞行“天毯”上弹钢琴。这块特殊材质制成“天毯”由直升飞机吊在半空中。) REUTERS/Lukas Barth
无影脚。(7月24日，哥伦比亚时装秀在麦德林举行，一名模特展示新品服装。) REUTERS/Fredy Builes
豪华牛圈。(6月20日，印度瓦拉纳西，一头公牛站在商店内。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
棋盘人。(7月19日，危地马拉首都危地马拉城，被称为“棋盘”的美国纹身狂人Matt Gone亮相GuateMayan纹身大会。) REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
金蟾霸王。(7月19日，北京，一只高22米的充气“金蟾”在玉渊潭公园荷香景区亮相，其造型引发网友争议。) REUTERS/Stringer
变形金刚绝迹重生。(7月23日，黑山共和国波德戈里察，22岁的艺术家达尼洛·巴莱蒂奇(Danilo Baletic)用废金属制作了众多变形金刚模型。目前，巴尔蒂奇已制作了7个变形金刚模型。) REUTERS/Stevmore
英雄联盟。(7月19日，在环法自行车赛期间，观众扮成超人等角色在阿尔卑斯山上合影。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
诺亚方舟。(7月17日，上海，一艘载着艺术家蔡国强装置作品《九级浪》的福建渔船缓缓驶入黄浦江外滩。《九级浪》是旅美艺术家蔡国强以生态保护为议题，为上海创作的装置艺术作品。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
番茄大战。(7月12日，美国芝加哥，狂欢者参加番茄大战。) REUTERS/Jim Young
超负荷之重。(7月13日，山东济南，一个孩子在批发市场玩耍。) REUTERS/Stringer
靓丽小姐妹。(7月11日，在台北宠物用品展上，三只狗狗戴着太阳镜趴在桌子上休息。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
橙子头套。(7月7日，肯尼亚内罗毕，反对党“民主与改革联盟”的支持者参加一个示威集会。) REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
三胞胎。(2013年12月13日，德国柏林，3D打印公司Twinkind打印出的不同尺寸的塑像。Twinkind推出一项新的服务，利用时下最先进的3D打印技术以及360度扫描技术，来为客户制作出一个与自己一模一样的迷你塑more
