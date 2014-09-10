寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)
蝙蝠侠现身。(8月31日，日本千叶县，一名男子效仿电影版《蝙蝠侠》，驾驶同款蝙蝠摩托在高速公路上行驶。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
泡沫吞噬。(8月30日，匈牙利布达佩斯，一名参赛者穿越障碍赛中的泡沫隧道。)REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
超级兔子。(9月3日，由荷兰“大黄鸭”之父霍夫曼打造的大型装置艺术作品“月兔”亮相台湾桃园大园乡海军基地，迎接中国传统中秋佳节。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
狗坚强。(9月3日，奥地利维也纳，一只被截取后肢的狗在安装轮椅后飞奔。) REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
小黄鸭漂流赛。(8月31日，匈牙利布达佩斯，数万只橡皮鸭从国会大厦前漂过。) REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
海底盛筵。(9月1日，天津极地海洋世界，游客们在海底隧道中享受“舌尖”上的美食。) REUTERS/Stringer
扫街英雄。(8月25日，日本东京，“超级英雄”--“满月”先生在街头清扫垃圾，对抗城市污染。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
人间大炮。(8月24日，一位马耳他男子参加传统游戏“gostra”，参赛者跑过一根悬在海水上方的油腻木杆，到达顶部摘下三面旗。) REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
娃娃医院。(7月15日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名技师修复玩偶。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
扫码美女。(8月26日，中国互联网大会在北京国际会议中心开幕，模特身上印着二维码进行宣传。) REUTERS/Jason Lee
婚礼重现。(8月29日，悉尼的杜莎夫人蜡像馆，工作人员为祝福“好莱坞第一夫妻”布拉德.皮特与安吉丽娜.朱莉完婚，设计了一款二人的蜡像婚礼服装。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
木牛流马。(8月20日，吉林农民李景阳用6年时间，制作出一匹高1.4米、身长2米的电动木马，可完成前进、后退、左转、右转等动作。) REUTERS/China Daily
小小发烧友。(8月21日，伦敦动物园，一只松鼠猴触摸相机镜头。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
(8月21日，美国波士顿芭蕾舞团的舞者在花园池塘上演《天鹅湖》。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
憨豆的广场舞。(8月24日，来自英国的“憨豆先生”罗温·艾金森首次访问中国，在上海大跳广场舞。) REUTERS/Stringer
大象马球赛。(8月28日，泰国第十三届“国王杯”大象马球赛在曼谷举行，旨在为大象保护筹集慈善捐款。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
铁布衫。(8月18日，江西南昌，48岁的湖北男子谢水平在街头发起挑战，称能3拳内将他击退就算挑战成功，但无人能做到。) REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
24小时时事新闻（9月11日） 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
苹果新品登场 New Apple
苹果新品发布会周三举行，4.7英寸iPhone6、5.5英寸iPhone6 Plus以及智能手表Apple Watch闪亮登场。
明星情侣说分手 Celebrity breakups 2014
盘点在2014年劳燕分飞的明星眷侣。
MH370失联半年:家属仍在心碎中等待
距马航MH370航班失联已半年，路透记者走进失联乘客家属的家中，感受家属们在思念和心碎中度过的每分每秒。
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.