寰宇搜奇(2) Oddly

Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. According to local media, the event was launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) first in Paris in 2008. Approximately 1,600 panda sculptures were displayed in the exhibition to remind people of the similar number of giant pandas still living in the wild and call on people's protection of endangered species. REUTERS/Patrick Lin (TAIWAN - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

