寰宇搜奇(2) Oddly
A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUmore
Two movie fans check their cell phone as they enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Momore
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of himore
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahemore
A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore
A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Bmore
A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gamore
Muhibija Buljubasic, 56, poses for photo with cutlery and a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone on his body and head in Srmore
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. A pair of giant pandas arrived in Belgium omore
A student has his face painted as part of their nature-inspired costume before participating in a parade for tmore
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awadmore
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Lazmore
Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall more
Bianca, a chihuahua, is pictured after winning the second annual Doggie Gras Parade and Fat Cat Tuesday Celebrmore
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province March 4, 2014. Locatemore
Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina (L) and Alexander Gazsi compete during the figure skating ice dance short dance prmore
24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -
马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing
(Reuters) - 马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班周六在飞经南海海域时失去联络，至今下落不明、疑窦重重。有消息人士告诉路透，飞机可能是在空中解体。
向污染宣战 Hope for a green China
(Reuters) -中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，国务院总理李克强表示，中国准备向污染宣战，政府将推出多项措施治理污染问题。
本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly
(Reuters) - 聚焦2月28日至3月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
