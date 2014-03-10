版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 15:24 BJT

寰宇搜奇(2) Oddly

A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ANIMALS)

A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A woman sits with a Great Dane during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ANIMALS)
Close
1 / 17
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. A total of twenty-eight groups of local and international artists took part in the biennial sustainable light art festival which will run from Friday to March 30 along Marina Bay. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: ENERGY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A group of people pose for pictures with Wayne Garrett and Caitlind Brown of Canada's light installation "CLOUD" during a media preview of the i Light Marina Bay festival in Singapore March 6, 2014. A total of twenty-eight groups of local and international artists took part in the biennial sustainable light art festival which will run from Friday to March 30 along Marina Bay. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: ENERGY SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
2 / 17
Two movie fans check their cell phone as they enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam March 6, 2014. The club which is located at an abandoned factory, was initiated by 27-year-old Joep Verbunt, who based his concept on his visit to a hot tub movie event in London, in which movie buffs could watch a movie while sitting in tubs filled with warm water to 1,000 liters each. REUTERS/Michael Kooren (NETHERLANDS - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Two movie fans check their cell phone as they enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Momore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Two movie fans check their cell phone as they enjoy a hot bubble bath while watching a movie at the Hot Tub Movie Club in Amsterdam March 6, 2014. The club which is located at an abandoned factory, was initiated by 27-year-old Joep Verbunt, who based his concept on his visit to a hot tub movie event in London, in which movie buffs could watch a movie while sitting in tubs filled with warm water to 1,000 liters each. REUTERS/Michael Kooren (NETHERLANDS - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
3 / 17
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. Picture taken February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of himore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Newly elected Geelong Mayor, Darryn Lyons poses for a photograph in his mayoral robes in the living room of his home in Geelong February 27, 2014. Geelong, south of Melbourne, is a microcosm of the economic crossroads at which Australia stands. The steps authorities and industry leaders take here - securing next-generation defence contracts or incubating carbon fibre production - will be closely watched to see if the city becomes Australia's Silicon Valley or its Detroit. Picture taken February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed (AUSTRALIA - Tags: BUSINESS SOCIETY POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
4 / 17
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci (ARGENTINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahemore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Members of the IUNA Ballet perform during a rehearsal of their show "Dressed by grace" at a public square, ahead of the Ciudanza Dance Festival, in Buenos Aires March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci (ARGENTINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
5 / 17
A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ANIMALS)

A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England Marcmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A woman pushes a dog in a pram during the first day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, central England March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: ANIMALS)
Close
6 / 17
A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst during their Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. The boots are priced for sale at $3.188 million, according to a press statement. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION SOCIETY WEALTH)

A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Bmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A model wears the world's most expensive pair of boots created by the diamond trader Diarough/UNI-Design and Belgian fashion house A.F. Vandevorst during their Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. The boots are priced for sale at $3.188 million, according to a press statement. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: FASHION SOCIETY WEALTH)
Close
7 / 17
A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. According to Micronutris, the company is the only firm in Europe that raises insects for human consumption. The insects are sold live, dehydrated or rendered into a flour-like powder for use in pastries. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ANIMALS FOOD SOCIETY BUSINESS)

A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gamore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A man holds up a pack of macaroons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. According to Micronutris, the company is the only firm in Europe that raises insects for human consumption. The insects are sold live, dehydrated or rendered into a flour-like powder for use in pastries. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau (FRANCE - Tags: ANIMALS FOOD SOCIETY BUSINESS)
Close
8 / 17
Muhibija Buljubasic, 56, poses for photo with cutlery and a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone on his body and head in Srebrenik, February 23, 2014. Buljubasic discovered five years ago that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body by radiating a special energy. Without making any special preparation, he was able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY)

Muhibija Buljubasic, 56, poses for photo with cutlery and a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone on his body and head in Srmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Muhibija Buljubasic, 56, poses for photo with cutlery and a Samsung Galaxy S4 phone on his body and head in Srebrenik, February 23, 2014. Buljubasic discovered five years ago that he had the unusual ability to attach items to his body by radiating a special energy. Without making any special preparation, he was able to hold on to spoons, forks, knives and other kitchen appliances, as well as non-metal objects like remote controls and cell phones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
9 / 17
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. A pair of giant pandas arrived in Belgium on Sunday on lease from a breeding centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Male panda Xing Hui, and female Hao Hao, both four years old, are bound for Belgium's Pairi Daiza Zoo. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule (BELGIUM - Tags: TRANSPORT ANIMALS POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. A pair of giant pandas arrived in Belgium omore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Giant panda Hao Hao arrives at Brussels airport February 23, 2014. A pair of giant pandas arrived in Belgium on Sunday on lease from a breeding centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Male panda Xing Hui, and female Hao Hao, both four years old, are bound for Belgium's Pairi Daiza Zoo. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule (BELGIUM - Tags: TRANSPORT ANIMALS POLITICS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
10 / 17
A student has his face painted as part of their nature-inspired costume before participating in a parade for the Caracol festival in Makati, Metro Manila February 23, 2014. The annual Caracol festival, the "Mardi Gras of Makati", is aim to highlight the city's cultural heritage and the importance of conserving the environment and its natural resources, an organizer said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY)

A student has his face painted as part of their nature-inspired costume before participating in a parade for tmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
A student has his face painted as part of their nature-inspired costume before participating in a parade for the Caracol festival in Makati, Metro Manila February 23, 2014. The annual Caracol festival, the "Mardi Gras of Makati", is aim to highlight the city's cultural heritage and the importance of conserving the environment and its natural resources, an organizer said. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco (PHILIPPINES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
11 / 17
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: SOCIETY)

Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awadmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills in Jerusalem's Old City February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: SOCIETY)
Close
12 / 17
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Lazmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
Close
13 / 17
Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. According to local media, the event was launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) first in Paris in 2008. Approximately 1,600 panda sculptures were displayed in the exhibition to remind people of the similar number of giant pandas still living in the wild and call on people's protection of endangered species. REUTERS/Patrick Lin (TAIWAN - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall more

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Papier mache pandas, created by French artist Paulo Grangeon, are seen displayed outside the Taipei City Hall as part of an exhibition called "Pandas on Tour", February 28, 2014. According to local media, the event was launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) first in Paris in 2008. Approximately 1,600 panda sculptures were displayed in the exhibition to remind people of the similar number of giant pandas still living in the wild and call on people's protection of endangered species. REUTERS/Patrick Lin (TAIWAN - Tags: ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
14 / 17
Bianca, a chihuahua, is pictured after winning the second annual Doggie Gras Parade and Fat Cat Tuesday Celebration at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2014. Bianca was named queen of the doggie Gras parade. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS)

Bianca, a chihuahua, is pictured after winning the second annual Doggie Gras Parade and Fat Cat Tuesday Celebrmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Bianca, a chihuahua, is pictured after winning the second annual Doggie Gras Parade and Fat Cat Tuesday Celebration at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California March 4, 2014. Bianca was named queen of the doggie Gras parade. REUTERS/Mike Blake (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS)
Close
15 / 17
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province March 4, 2014. Located in a suburban area, the teapot shaped building will be a cultural exhibition hall when completed. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province March 4, 2014. Locatemore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province March 4, 2014. Located in a suburban area, the teapot shaped building will be a cultural exhibition hall when completed. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
16 / 17
Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina (L) and Alexander Gazsi compete during the figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT FIGURE SKATING OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina (L) and Alexander Gazsi compete during the figure skating ice dance short dance prmore

2014年 3月 10日 星期一
Germany's Nelli Zhiganshina (L) and Alexander Gazsi compete during the figure skating ice dance short dance program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray (RUSSIA - Tags: SPORT FIGURE SKATING OLYMPICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours

下一个

24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(3月11日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -

2014年 3月 10日
马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

马航客机失联事件 MH370 Missing

(Reuters) - 马来西亚航空原定飞往北京的MH370航班周六在飞经南海海域时失去联络，至今下落不明、疑窦重重。有消息人士告诉路透，飞机可能是在空中解体。

2014年 3月 10日
向污染宣战 Hope for a green China

向污染宣战 Hope for a green China

(Reuters) -中国雾霾天气范围扩大，环境污染矛盾突出，国务院总理李克强表示，中国准备向污染宣战，政府将推出多项措施治理污染问题。

2014年 3月 7日
本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

本周中国区精选(2月28日-3月7日) China Weekly

(Reuters) - 聚焦2月28日至3月7日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 3月 7日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐