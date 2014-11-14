寰宇搜奇 Oddly (13)
死海漂浮。(10月31日，约旦八家酒店的员工和管理人员，在死海海面上组成了一个世界最大的象征和平的漂浮图形，创下了死海漂浮图案的新的吉尼斯世界纪录。) REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
蜘蛛侠之旅。(10月31日，云南昆明，祥鹏航空的工作人员在昆明飞往深圳的8L9979次航班上装扮成“蜘蛛侠”等电影、动漫人物，与旅客在空中共度万圣节。) REUTERS/Wong Campion
神奇之树。(11月6日，法国巴黎，倒置的巨型“圣诞树”在老佛爷百货公司亮相，高度为27米。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
雪之女王。(11月4日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名模特在安达卢西亚时装秀上参加时尚拍照。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
美食当前。(10月31日，澳大利亚悉尼，一只长颈鹿在塔龙加动物园吃草。) REUTERS/David Gray
超酷装扮。(10月31日，美国纽约，一个孩子装扮成游戏《我的世界》中的人物，与妈妈一起前往学校。) REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
空中飞人。(11月2日，美国芝加哥，“空中飞人”Nik Wallenda高空走钢索横穿越芝加哥河。) REUTERS/Jim Young
拉链妖女。(10月26日，日本川崎，一名参加万圣节大游行的女子吃三明治。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
河中小屋。(10月28日，尼日利亚拉各斯泻湖边缘，一栋房屋被水葫芦包围。) REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
人造潜艇。(10月24日，湖北丹江口市，村民谭勇完成自制的喜洋洋号潜艇。) REUTERS/Stringer
摇摇欲坠。(10月28日，澳大利亚悉尼，杂技演员彩排太阳马戏团新剧目《Totem》。) REUTERS/David Gray
裸奔助威。(10月25日，澳大利亚悉尼，安保人员准备将一名裸奔者驱赶出亚冠联赛赛场。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
落跑新娘。(10月24日，美国纽约，一名新娘行走在中央火车站内。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
与鲨为伴。(10月30日，德国柏林，一名潜水者身穿骷髅装在Sea Life水族馆喂鱼。) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
木车出行。(10月30日，辽宁沈阳，刘福龙试驾自制的木质电动轿车。刘福龙历时3个月，花费近万元，手工制作一台木质电动轿车。此车充电一次可连续行驶20公里，最高时速达每小时30公里。) REUTERS/China Dailmore
