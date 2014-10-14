寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）
月下女巫。(10月8日，美国加州卡尔斯巴德，飞行器设计师Otto Dieffenbach设计的无线电遥控飞行器飞过夜空。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
严重超载。(10月9日，印度班加罗尔，一名男子出售水罐。) REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
巨人房间。(10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，游客参观3D展。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
天生杀人狂。(10月6日，德国柏林，一名演员在杜莎夫人蜡像馆万圣节主题展上亮相。) REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
鲨口脱线。(10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一个女孩参观3D展。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
暗黑料理。(10月8日，日本东京，麦当劳推出万圣节主题汉堡。汉堡胚呈黑色，由混合了竹炭粉末和黑芝麻的面粉制成；而牛肉饼则混合了乌贼墨。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
僵尸来袭。(10月4日，美国新泽西，狂欢者参加僵尸派对活动。)REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
亲密共享。(9月18日，波斯尼亚维泰兹，一名女斗牛士喂斗牛吃苹果。) REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(10月1日，德国慕尼黑，环保人士搬运烤鸡模型参加游行，抗议“氯洗鸡”进入欧盟。) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
花王。(9月29日，瑞士巴塞尔，游客在植物园内参观泰坦魔芋花，又称“尸花”。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
摩登女郎。(9月27日，在巴黎时装周上，日本设计师渡边淳弥为川久保玲品牌设计的2015年春夏新品。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
纹身狂人。(9月27日，英国伦敦，一名男子参加第十届国际纹身大会。) REUTERS/Neil Hall
酷狗冲浪。(9月28日，美国加州亨廷顿海滩，一只狗参加第六届冲浪狗大赛。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
面目狰狞。(10月2日，日本选手寺内健参加仁川亚运会男子3米板跳水决赛。) REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
