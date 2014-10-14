版本:
中国
2014年 10月 14日

寰宇搜奇 Oddly（11）

月下女巫。(10月8日，美国加州卡尔斯巴德，飞行器设计师Otto Dieffenbach设计的无线电遥控飞行器飞过夜空。) REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 10月 14日
严重超载。(10月9日，印度班加罗尔，一名男子出售水罐。) REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

2014年 10月 14日
巨人房间。(10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，游客参观3D展。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 10月 14日
天生杀人狂。(10月6日，德国柏林，一名演员在杜莎夫人蜡像馆万圣节主题展上亮相。) REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2014年 10月 14日
鲨口脱线。(10月7日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一个女孩参观3D展。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 10月 14日
暗黑料理。(10月8日，日本东京，麦当劳推出万圣节主题汉堡。汉堡胚呈黑色，由混合了竹炭粉末和黑芝麻的面粉制成；而牛肉饼则混合了乌贼墨。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 10月 14日
僵尸来袭。(10月4日，美国新泽西，狂欢者参加僵尸派对活动。)REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 10月 14日
亲密共享。(9月18日，波斯尼亚维泰兹，一名女斗牛士喂斗牛吃苹果。) REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

2014年 10月 14日
(10月1日，德国慕尼黑，环保人士搬运烤鸡模型参加游行，抗议“氯洗鸡”进入欧盟。) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 10月 14日
花王。(9月29日，瑞士巴塞尔，游客在植物园内参观泰坦魔芋花，又称“尸花”。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 10月 14日
摩登女郎。(9月27日，在巴黎时装周上，日本设计师渡边淳弥为川久保玲品牌设计的2015年春夏新品。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 10月 14日
纹身狂人。(9月27日，英国伦敦，一名男子参加第十届国际纹身大会。) REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 10月 14日
酷狗冲浪。(9月28日，美国加州亨廷顿海滩，一只狗参加第六届冲浪狗大赛。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2014年 10月 14日
面目狰狞。(10月2日，日本选手寺内健参加仁川亚运会男子3米板跳水决赛。) REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2014年 10月 14日
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 10月 14日
“北美背妻赛跑锦标赛”在美国缅因州纽里展开角逐，比赛中丈夫需要扛着娇妻以最快的速度奔到终点。

2014年 10月 14日
截至10月13日，2014年诺贝尔奖项全部颁出，61岁的法国经济学家让·梯若尔因其对市场力量和监管的分析获得诺贝尔经济学奖。

2014年 10月 14日
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 10月 13日

精选图集

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

