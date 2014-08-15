寰宇搜奇 Oddly（8）
鱼王出海。(8月1日，福建石狮祥芝水产品批发市场，一条体长约4.5米、重约2吨的鲸鲨被捕捞上岸。) REUTERS/Stringer
迷你移动城堡。(8月4日，美国科罗拉多州波尔得附近，一栋可移动的房子在公路上被拖车拉着前进。)REUTERS/Rick Wilking
性感开跑。(8月1日，美国纽约，选手准备参加“内衣长跑”大赛。该赛事是为即将举行的纽约市铁人三项造势。 ) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
微型泳池。(8月5日，湖北武汉，华中师范大学的学生们在寝室过道上布置了个“游泳池”，坐在水中玩乐避暑。武汉持续高温，大学里留校的学子们想方设法避暑纳凉。) REUTERS/China Daily
超负荷运载。(8月7日，越南河内，一名男子运载着中元节所用的祭奠纸品。) REUTERS/Kham
僵尸姐妹。(8月2日，瑞士苏黎世举办Street Parade音乐狂欢节，两名狂欢者化装成僵尸娃娃。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
另类时尚。(8月1日，美国纽约，一名选手获得“内衣长跑”大赛的最佳着装奖。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
爱心建筑。(7月31日，广西南宁，几栋建筑装饰出英文“我爱你”字样，迎接中国传统七夕节。) REUTERS/Stringer
骑羊大赛。(7月26日，贵州凤山乡马干山，民众举行骑羊比赛，欢庆传统节日火把节。) REUTERS/China Daily
Q版汽车人。(7月28日，日本东京，孩子们扮成汽车人参加《变形金刚4：绝迹重生》首映式。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
“塔坚强”。(7月19日，山西祁县一座半悬空的清代古塔引起中国媒体和网友的关注。这座因长期得不到保护、塔基只剩一半的文峰塔“屹立”在荒野之中，被媒体冠之以“塔坚强”之名。) REUTERS/Stringer
割头清洗。(7月28日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，玩具工厂的一名员工清洗娃娃头部，用来制作玩具娃娃。) REUTERS/Marcos Brindicc
比比谁更黑。(7月25日，四川遂宁，游客将全身涂满黑泥。) REUTERS/Stringer
酷狗出行。(7月25日，美国圣迭戈，波士顿梗犬“Chopper”驾驶着迷你版的玩具哈雷机车，与主人马克·谢弗一起亮相街头。) REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
迷路的玩偶。(7月29日，美国纽约，一名男子扮成《芝麻街》中的人物“艾蒙”坐在时代广场休息。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
粉红海豚。(7月27日，巴西玛瑙斯市，一只充气的粉红海豚漂浮在海岸。该项目由环保组织Red Alert发起，旨在呼吁人们停止捕杀海豚。) REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
