寰宇搜奇 Oddly（5）
星球大战来袭。(3月9日，澳大利亚堪培拉，电影《星球大战》中的达斯•维达头像形状的热气球漂浮在空中。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
负重前进。(3月13日，缅甸沙伦基镇，一名女子用自行车载着篮子前往市场售卖。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
全面武装。(3月12日，英国格洛斯特郡，一名狂欢者拿着望远镜在切尔腾纳姆赛马节上观看赛马。) REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
流浪猫咪。(3月13日，河北石家庄，大学生王月在树洞上绘画了一只小猫。大四女孩王月为树洞作画，给城市增添了色彩，已引起了石家庄市有关部门的注意，可能考虑在全市推广“树洞画”。 ) REUTERS/Pillar Lee
蜻蜓大军。(3月14日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，一名男子在运河上摆放蜻蜓艺术装置。) REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
毛发丛生。(3月8日，英国伯明翰，一只贵宾犬参加克鲁弗兹狗展。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
裸体展览。(3月10日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，人们在彼得保罗要塞墙边享受日光浴。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
大号眼镜。(3月9日，在葡萄牙里斯本时装周上，一名观众拍摄肖像画。) REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
斑斓孕妇。(3月7日，重庆，一家游乐园的员工在国际妇女节宣传活动中装扮成孕妇。) REUTERS/Stringer
自在大象。(3月9日，泰国曼谷，荷兰艺术家Remko van Schaik在一个寺庙的地面上绘画3D大象图，以提高人们对大象的保护意识。) REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
混合足球赛。(3月10日，瑞士图恩，图恩足球俱乐部的守门员G•费华利(Guillaume Faivre)在瑞士超级联赛中赶走一只闯入球场的貂鼠。) REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
不期而遇。(3月7日，美国马萨诸塞州萨默维尔，一名男子在暴风雪天气中经过一处壁画。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
侏罗纪公园。(3月1日，英国英格兰，一名工人指挥卡车移走Twycross动物园里的霸王龙模型。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
巫女横行。(3月2日，南非开普敦，狂欢者参加来源于印度的胡里节。) REUTERS/Mark Wessels
铜拳铁臂。(3月1日，美国底特律，一个用来纪念拳击手乔•路易斯(Joe Louis)的24英尺长的铜雕塑悬挂在大道上。) REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
虎视眈眈。(3月7日，英国伯明翰，一只小狗蹲在克鲁弗兹狗展的猫咪图像附近。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
姐妹搞怪。(3月6日，在乌克兰时装周上，模特在后台自拍。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
鸟类专用杯。(3月6日，英国切斯特动物园为鸟类进行年度体检，一只绿翅金鸠被放置到杯子里称量体重。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
美女与野兽。(3月6日，在巴黎时装周上，模特展示意大利时装设计师巴迪斯塔•瓦利(Giambattista Valli)的新品服装。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
另类时尚。(3月6日，在乌克兰时装周上，模特在后台等到上场。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
