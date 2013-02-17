寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
狗狗啦啦队。(1月24日，乌克兰国家马戏团的2013年表演季在基辅登场，由大大小小7隻狗担纲演出开场秀，为新一季表演揭开序幕。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
裙底风光。(1月23日，法国巴黎，一名模特在法国设计师高缇耶(Jean Paul Gaultier)高级定制时装秀上展示新品服装。)REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
冰柱美景。(1月24日，美国纽约，布莱恩特公园里的结冰喷泉。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
严阵以待。(1月23日，俄罗斯季夫诺戈斯克，一名退伍海军士兵在叶尼塞河洗澡后上岸穿衣服。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
胶囊旅馆。(1月15日，山东青岛，一名记者参观胶囊旅馆。该旅馆一共有100个“太空舱”。) REUTERS/China Daily
俏丽出行。(1月27日，美国新奥尔良，一名狂欢者领着宠物犬参加蒂·格拉斯嘉年华狂欢。) REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
背后有人。(1月30日，印度钦奈，一名警察站在路边珠宝广告牌附近。) REUTERS/Babu
吸烟达人。(1月27日，马里加奥，一名男子用耳朵吸烟庆祝法国和马里军队抵达。) REUTERS/Adama Diarra
黑猩猩主妇。(1月29日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一只雌性黑猩猩在动物园擦拭其居住区的窗户。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
国际象棋王国。(2月3日，以色列霍隆，一名工人在工厂站在总理内塔尼亚胡的雕塑附近。)REUTERS/Nir Elias
真假难辨。(2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。) REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAmore
灵蛇出洞。(1月4日，新加坡圣淘沙岛，工作人员制作长约100米的“灵蛇献瑞”沙雕。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
雪地淋浴。(2月5日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，幼儿园孩子在雪地中锻炼身体时倾倒凉水。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
落难夫妻。(2月13日，泰国巴真府，一对新人在结婚典礼的娱乐活动中跳入池塘。) REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
微距人生。(2月10日，巴西里约热内卢，狂欢者准备狂欢节上的彩车。) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
狗狗公主。(2月11日，美国西敏寺犬展在纽约举行，一只参展的西施犬接受打扮。) REUTERS/Keith Bedford
秀发飞扬。(1月29日，美国华盛顿，学生们观看总统奥巴马搭乘空军一号离开。奥巴马于当日抵达拉斯维加斯并发表演讲，为政府正在推进的移民政策改革造势。) REUTERS/Larry Downing
罐装空气。(1月30日，北京，慈善家陈光标免费向过往的市民赠送自己公司生产的罐装新鲜空气。) REUTERS/Barry Huang
急速行驶。(1月26日，爱沙尼亚Otepaa附近，人们在雪山上比赛滑雪。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
虎视眈眈。(1月27日，国际猫展在希腊雅典举行，一个女孩经过猫展海报。) REUTERS/John Kolesidis
下一个
流星雨从天而降 俄罗斯千人受伤 Meteorite hits Russia
(Reuters) -俄罗斯中部地区周五有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，约1,200人受伤。俄罗斯科学院表示，此次爆炸的陨石重约10吨，进入大气层后，在离地面约30-50公里的上空解体。
本周中国区精选(2月8日-15日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月8日至15日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
最有权势的女星 Celebrity Power Women
(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布2012年度“最有权势的女星”榜单，“脱口秀女王”奥普拉•温弗瑞荣登榜首。
本周中国区精选(2月1日-8日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月1日至8日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.