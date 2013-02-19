寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
狗狗舞群。(1月24日，乌克兰国家马戏团的2013年表演季在基辅登场，由7只狗担纲演出开场秀，为新一季表演揭开序幕。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
裙底风光。(1月23日，法国巴黎，一名模特在法国设计师高缇耶高级定制时装秀上展示新品服装。)REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
冰柱喷泉。(1月24日，美国纽约，布莱恩特公园里的结冰喷泉。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
严阵以待。(1月23日，俄罗斯季夫诺戈斯克，一名退伍海军士兵在叶尼塞河洗澡后上岸穿衣服。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
胶囊旅馆。(1月15日，山东青岛，一名记者参观胶囊旅馆。该旅馆一共有100个“太空舱”。) REUTERS/China Daily
宠物也美丽。(1月27日，美国新奥尔良，一名狂欢者领着宠物犬参加蒂·格拉斯嘉年华狂欢。) REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
诙谐瞬间。(1月30日，印度钦奈，一名警察站在路边珠宝广告牌附近。) REUTERS/Babu
吸烟达人。(1月27日，马里加奥，一名男子用耳朵吸烟庆祝法国和马里军队抵达。) REUTERS/Adama Diarra
长臂清洁工。(1月29日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一只雌性黑猩猩在动物园擦拭其居住区的窗户。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
象棋王国。(2月3日，以色列霍隆，一名工人在工厂站在总理内塔尼亚胡的雕塑附近。)REUTERS/Nir Elias
真假难辨。(2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。) REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAmore
灵蛇出洞。(1月4日，新加坡圣淘沙岛，工作人员制作长约100米的“灵蛇献瑞”沙雕。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
雪地淋浴。(2月5日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，幼儿园孩子在雪地中锻炼身体时倾倒凉水。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
落难夫妻。(2月13日，泰国巴真府，一对新人在结婚典礼的娱乐活动中跳入池塘。) REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
微距人生。(2月10日，巴西里约热内卢，狂欢者准备狂欢节上的彩车。) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
狗狗公主。(2月11日，美国西敏寺犬展在纽约举行，一只参展的西施犬接受打扮。) REUTERS/Keith Bedford
秀发飞扬。(1月29日，美国华盛顿，学生们观看总统奥巴马搭乘空军一号离开。奥巴马于当日抵达拉斯维加斯并发表演讲，为政府正在推进的移民政策改革造势。) REUTERS/Larry Downing
罐装空气。(1月30日，北京，慈善家陈光标免费向过往的市民赠送自己公司生产的罐装新鲜空气。) REUTERS/Barry Huang
急速行驶。(1月26日，爱沙尼亚Otepaa附近，人们在雪山上比赛滑雪。) REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
猫视眈眈。(1月27日，国际猫展在希腊雅典举行，一个女孩经过猫展海报。) REUTERS/John Kolesidis
