2014年 2月 17日

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(1)

用蔬菜玩转音乐。(2014年1月15日，法国东部阿格诺，来自奥地利维也纳的蔬菜乐队成员进行表演。) REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
甜蜜一跃。(2月13日，泰国巴真府，一对新人在结婚典礼上欢庆时被扮成海盗的朋友追入池塘。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
指尖宝塔。(2月12日，在纽约时装周上，一名模特在后台拍照。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
茹毛饮血。(2月13日，2014年“金色眼镜蛇”多边联合演习在泰国尖竹汶府举行，一名美国海军陆战队成员喝蛇血。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
蓝色妖姬。(2月13日，乌克兰基辅，一名右翼青年团体“正义部”成员向女友献上玫瑰花束。) REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
猫咪阅读。(2月11日，美国宾夕法尼亚州Birdsboro，一个男孩为小猫读书。这是美国宾夕法尼亚洲一间动物救助站发起的“书友”伴读活动，邀请小孩子到救助站内阅读故事书，陪伴无家可归的猫咪们。) REUTERS/Mark Makela

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
天空之心。(2月12日，以色列Netivot附近，一群迁徙的椋鸟拼成心形。) REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
雪中梦游。(2月5日，美国马萨诸塞州韦尔斯利，艺术家托尼•马特里的名为“梦游者”雕塑站在雪中。)REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
发光玫瑰。(1月28日，厄瓜多尔拉塔昆加，一个鲜花培育基地种植出了独一无二的荧光玫瑰。) REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
冰天雪地。(2月3日，斯洛文尼亚Postojna，一名男子铲除积雪。) REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
护身甲。(2月1日，北京，一名杂技演员在庙会上表演。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
游龙戏水。(1月30日，新加坡圣淘沙，潜水者在水族馆表演舞龙庆新年。)REUTERS/Edgar Su

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
亲密无间。(1月30日，加拿大多伦多，多伦多预算委员会主席迪乔治奥(Frank Di Giorgio)与多伦多市长罗柏特·福特在一个会议上开玩笑。) REUTERS/Aaron Harris

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
宏伟谷歌。(2月14日，美国莫哈韦沙漠，众多定日镜拼出谷歌公司标志。) REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
鸡王争霸。(2月7日，尼泊尔加德满都，两只大公鸡争斗。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
绿色蛋糕。(1月28日，美国西雅图，Queen Anne Cannabis俱乐部展出的大麻蛋糕。) REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
小人国。(1月15日，乌克兰基辅，一名游客在奥运体育馆与3D图画合影。)REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
奶牛观光。(1月15日，德国柏林，两名男子为农业、食品与园艺展“国际绿色周”做准备时，搬着一个假牛乘坐电梯。)REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 2月 17日 星期一
(Reuters) - 亚洲电影成为第64届柏林国际电影节的大赢家，中国影片《白日焰火》摘得最佳影片“金熊奖”，男主角廖凡获得影帝殊荣，影后桂冠则由日本影星黑木华摘得。

2014年 2月 17日
(Reuters) -中国选手李坚柔周四在冬奥会短道速滑女子500米决赛中躲过碰撞摔倒的事故，脱颖而出摘得金牌，这已是中国队连续第四届夺得该项目金牌。

2014年 2月 14日
(Reuters) -聚焦2月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 2月 14日
(Reuters) -聚焦2月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。

2014年 2月 13日

