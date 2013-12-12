寰宇搜奇 Oddly(22)
蓝色精灵。(12月12日，丹麦海宁，一名女子在欧洲短池游泳锦标赛的开幕式上表演。)REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix Denmark
圣诞老人高空行走。(12月12日，菲律宾马尼拉，28岁的Jonald Libres打扮成圣诞老人在帕赛市鳄鱼市场外的鳄鱼池上高空走绳索。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
猛男抗议者。(12月11日，西班牙毕尔巴鄂，一名出现在街头的裸体抗议者接受采访。)REUTERS/Vincent West
巨人国的家具。(12月11日，法国巴黎里昂车站，一名女子站在由瑞典家具巨头宜家展示的超大尺寸的洗手池前。)REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
圣诞老人也性感。(12月11日，中国山西太原，市民给立在购物中心外的圣诞老人像拍照。)REUTERS/Jon Woo
巨龙“现身”。(12月10日，中国吉林，66岁的张学云为了祝愿妻子早日康复制作了9米长中华龙雪雕。)REUTERS/China Daily
蒙面圣诞老人。(12月8日，德国Michendorf，当地民众参加当地圣诞老人跑步活动，超过900人参加。)REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
叠罗汉。(12月7日，美国内华达州黑岩沙漠举行年度“火人节”。图为两名参加者在练习飞行瑜伽。)REUTERS/Michael Fiala
倒置屋。(12月4日，英国伦敦，艺术家Alex Chinneck将伦敦一幢楼宇的外貌改变成“倒置屋”，房门位于屋子上方，屋顶则位于底部与地面相连。)REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
真假Lady Gaga。(12月1日，日本东京，Lady Gaga在新专辑的发布会上与两个以自己为原型定制的真人大小的人偶合影。)REUTERS/Toru Hanai
与“蛛”共舞。(11月29日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，24岁的业余蜘蛛饲养员Yegor Konkin装扮成圣诞老人，把有毒的蜘蛛放在脸上进行表演。)REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
甜蜜入梦。(11月28日，新加坡中央商务区，工作一天的人们在木凳上休息。)REUTERS/Edgar Su
夜幕中的巨人。(11月27日，英国伦敦德里，由法国艺术家Cedric Le Borgne创作的作品在和平桥展出，作为英国城市文化的庆祝活动的一部分。)McNaughton
蓝色思想者。(11月25日，比利时布鲁塞尔，名为“砖块艺术”的个人艺术展上，参观者和用乐高积木搭成的艺术品《Blue Guy Sitting》合影。)REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
恐龙积木。(11月25日，比利时布鲁塞尔股票交易所，美国艺术家内森·萨瓦亚创作的积木作品“积木梦工厂”展览上，参观者观看乐高积木艺术作品“恐龙骨架”。)REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
小鸭快跑。(11月22日，中国浙江舟山，人们进行鸭子赛跑。)REUTERS/Stringer
另类宠物。(11月21日，中国北京，一个男孩和一头宠物小猪在路边玩耍。)REUTERS/Stringer
人头马面。(11月10日，中国重庆，头带马头面具的艺术者出现在街头。这是某地产为即将到来的马年新年所策划的一场以“以梦为马”为主题的行为艺术，寓意是为来年带来好运。)REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
年终盘点：讣告类 Yearend 2013:Notable Deaths
(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年逝世的名人们。
年终盘点：分手类 Yearend 2013:Celebrity Breakups
(Reuters) - 盘点在2013年分手的名人们。
路透年度图片(奇趣类) Oddly of 2013
(Reuters) -
大开眼界 Extreme - 10 Dec 2013
(Reuters) -路透摄影师带您挑战视觉极限。
精选图集
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.