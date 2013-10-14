版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 14日 星期一 15:55 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(18)

鬼影出没。(10月4日，在英国德里，一名游客在Ebrington广场的一座桥上拍照。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
铜像复活。(10月1日，云南昆明，装扮成青铜雕像的街头艺人在休息时吸烟。)REUTERS/Wong Campion

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
镀“金”河豚。(9月21日，江苏扬州，在建的巨型河豚雕塑。河豚塔相当于15层楼高，由8920块铜板片拼接而成，造价大约7000万元。)REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
如此应景。(10月3日，美国纽约，一只狗在涂鸦作品旁小便。) REUTERS/Mike Segar

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
瓮中娃娃。(10月1日，在韩国云岘宫举行的皇家贵族传统食品节上，孩子们在陶罐中玩耍。)REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
汪星人大赛。(9月29日，美国加州亨廷顿，一只狗准备参加冲浪比赛。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
自拍神器。(10月1日，美国华盛顿，一名游客在圆顶国会大厦前自拍。) REUTERS/Larry Downing

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
最牛“醉驾”。(10月1日，意大利米兰，在一个广告宣传创意活动上，一艘潜水艇“破土而出”。)REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
校园裸奔。(10月1日，菲律宾理工大学Alpha Phi Omega联谊会成员参加传统裸奔活动，引发围观。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
夜明鸭。(9月26日，北京颐和园，由荷兰概念艺术家霍夫曼创作的充气橡胶鸭停泊在昆明湖上。) REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
高难度沐浴。(9月25日，印度新德里，一个象夫站脚踩象背在亚穆纳河中洗澡。) REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
大喜过望。(9月25日，美国纽约，一名女子观看"TWERKERS"舞蹈表演时欣喜异常。)REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
逆世界。(9月23日，在以色列北部的基利波山附近，相互连接并颠倒漂浮的热气球。)REUTERS/Nir Elias

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
视觉游戏。(9月24日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，两名游客在艾姆斯小屋中体验视错觉，屋内设计是利用扭曲的视角迷惑观察者对比例的感觉。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
阴阳人。(9月20日，意大利米兰，一名时尚达人抵达阿玛尼2014春夏秀现场。) REUTERS/Max Rossi

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
万马奔腾。(9月19日，印尼爪哇，一名工人修整群马雕像。) REUTERS/Beawiharta

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
老太新娘团。(9月16日，安徽合肥，身穿婚纱的老人们参加庆祝金婚仪式。)REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
巨型西葫芦。(9月13日，英国哈罗盖特，一名男子展示重达50.5公斤的西葫芦。)REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
无头人鱼。(9月17日，巴西圣保罗水族馆，扮成女海妖的表演者为孩子表演童话故事。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2013年 10月 14日 星期一
