寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
彩色沐浴。(3月16日，印度钦奈，一个孩子在色彩节期间坐在桶里为身体染色。) REUTERS/Babu
蜘蛛侠兄弟。(3月19日，美国芝加哥，两名影迷装扮成蜘蛛侠等待面试，参加影片《超凡蜘蛛侠2》宣传活动。) REUTERS/Jim Young
“裸体”猫咪。(3月9日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特举行猫咪选美展，一名工作人员评估一只加拿大无毛猫。) REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
物尽其用。(3月16日，湖南常德，五名男子共乘一辆电动车。) REUTERS/Stringer
未来钢管舞。(3月10日，德国汉诺威CeBIT技术博览会上，“女性”机器人Tessy和Tess穿着白色细高跟鞋，跳钢管舞。) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
修女也疯狂。(3月8日，加拿大甘露市，两名修女喝着啤酒观看Tim Hortons Brier加拿大冰壶锦标赛。) REUTERS/Ben Nelms
房屋倒置。(3月17日，位于上海金山区枫泾古镇中国农民画村的“倒置屋”旅游体验项目已进入最后施工阶段。这座“倒置屋”为二层三开间倒置结构木质房，不仅房屋翻转，屋内所有家具、摆设都为倒置，游客置身其中会有时空错乱的奇特感觉more
食虫一族。(3月15日，美国纽约，一名女子在探险家俱乐部年度晚宴上食用烤熟的狼蛛。) REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
蜘蛛侠现身。(3月12日，美国好莱坞，一名男子扮成蜘蛛侠悬挂在墙上。) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
幽灵出没。(3月13日，印尼雅加达，一名艺术家在一个艺术狂欢活动上扮成女鬼。)REUTERS/Beawiharta
我为收集狂。(3月11日，比利时Haccourt，“熊猫收集狂”Celine Cornet展示她的收集成果。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
倾覆之船。(3月13日，香港，一名动漫爱好者在沉没的巴拿马籍货轮“Sunrise Orient”前拍照。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
另类宠物。(4月1日，越南河内，一只智利红玫瑰蜘蛛在宠物咖啡馆内爬行。这家宠物咖啡馆饲养着40多只爬行动物，比如蛇、蜥蜴以及蜘蛛等。) REUTERS/Kham
奇幻魔术。(3月29日，2014年儿童选择奖在洛杉矶举行，著名魔术师布兰恩(David Blaine)在舞台上表演。) REUTERS/Mario Anzouni
裸体瑜伽。(3月19日，美国纽约，民众练习裸体瑜伽。据某些瑜伽推广者说，练裸体瑜伽更有事半功倍的效果，因为这是一种放开心灵的体验，能帮助打破精神上的束缚和禁忌。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
天空笑脸。(3月21日，2014年洛杉矶郡航空展在兰卡斯特举行，飞机在飞行表演时在蓝天上绘出一个大笑脸。) REUTERS/David McNew
缅甸巨人。(3月26日，缅甸仰光，德国鞋靴品牌Georg Wessels的工作人员帮助“小巨人”温梭乌穿鞋。身高2.3米的温梭乌因患上一种罕见疾病而不断长高，是缅甸最高的人。) REUTERS/Minzayar
另类球迷。(3月29日，香港，球迷观看香港国际七人橄榄球赛。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip PIC-ODDLY-MAR-24-2014
下一个
活跃在俄乌边境的俄军 Russian-Ukrainian Border
(Reuters) - 路透记者小组先后两次探访俄罗斯与乌克兰边境地区后称，上周后期以来，俄罗斯在俄乌边境的军事活动明显增强。
韩国发生翻船事故 数百人下落不明 South Korean ferry capsizes
(Reuters) - 载有约450人的韩国“岁月号”客轮周三翻船，已证实有6人遇难，179人获救，约290人下落不明，搜救工作仍在进行中。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.