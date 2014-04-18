版本:
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)

彩色沐浴。(3月16日，印度钦奈，一个孩子在色彩节期间坐在桶里为身体染色。) REUTERS/Babu

蜘蛛侠兄弟。(3月19日，美国芝加哥，两名影迷装扮成蜘蛛侠等待面试，参加影片《超凡蜘蛛侠2》宣传活动。) REUTERS/Jim Young

“裸体”猫咪。(3月9日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特举行猫咪选美展，一名工作人员评估一只加拿大无毛猫。) REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

物尽其用。(3月16日，湖南常德，五名男子共乘一辆电动车。) REUTERS/Stringer

未来钢管舞。(3月10日，德国汉诺威CeBIT技术博览会上，“女性”机器人Tessy和Tess穿着白色细高跟鞋，跳钢管舞。) REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

修女也疯狂。(3月8日，加拿大甘露市，两名修女喝着啤酒观看Tim Hortons Brier加拿大冰壶锦标赛。) REUTERS/Ben Nelms

房屋倒置。(3月17日，位于上海金山区枫泾古镇中国农民画村的“倒置屋”旅游体验项目已进入最后施工阶段。这座“倒置屋”为二层三开间倒置结构木质房，不仅房屋翻转，屋内所有家具、摆设都为倒置，游客置身其中会有时空错乱的奇特感觉。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria

食虫一族。(3月15日，美国纽约，一名女子在探险家俱乐部年度晚宴上食用烤熟的狼蛛。) REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

蜘蛛侠现身。(3月12日，美国好莱坞，一名男子扮成蜘蛛侠悬挂在墙上。) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

幽灵出没。(3月13日，印尼雅加达，一名艺术家在一个艺术狂欢活动上扮成女鬼。)REUTERS/Beawiharta

我为收集狂。(3月11日，比利时Haccourt，“熊猫收集狂”Celine Cornet展示她的收集成果。) REUTERS/Yves Herman

倾覆之船。(3月13日，香港，一名动漫爱好者在沉没的巴拿马籍货轮“Sunrise Orient”前拍照。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

另类宠物。(4月1日，越南河内，一只智利红玫瑰蜘蛛在宠物咖啡馆内爬行。这家宠物咖啡馆饲养着40多只爬行动物，比如蛇、蜥蜴以及蜘蛛等。) REUTERS/Kham

奇幻魔术。(3月29日，2014年儿童选择奖在洛杉矶举行，著名魔术师布兰恩(David Blaine)在舞台上表演。) REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

裸体瑜伽。(3月19日，美国纽约，民众练习裸体瑜伽。据某些瑜伽推广者说，练裸体瑜伽更有事半功倍的效果，因为这是一种放开心灵的体验，能帮助打破精神上的束缚和禁忌。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

天空笑脸。(3月21日，2014年洛杉矶郡航空展在兰卡斯特举行，飞机在飞行表演时在蓝天上绘出一个大笑脸。) REUTERS/David McNew

缅甸巨人。(3月26日，缅甸仰光，德国鞋靴品牌Georg Wessels的工作人员帮助“小巨人”温梭乌穿鞋。身高2.3米的温梭乌因患上一种罕见疾病而不断长高，是缅甸最高的人。) REUTERS/Minzayar

另类球迷。(3月29日，香港，球迷观看香港国际七人橄榄球赛。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip PIC-ODDLY-MAR-24-2014

