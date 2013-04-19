寰宇搜奇 Oddly（7）
灰太狼行凶。(4月17日，山西太原动物园举行大型应急演练，提升工作人员应对各类突发事件的处置能力。) REUTERS/China Daily
群马奔腾。(4月16日，在山东潍坊国际风筝会上，一名参加者放飞马匹风筝。) REUTERS/China Daily
大难临头。(4月14日，贵州贵阳，一名女子与一幅3D图画合影。)REUTERS/Stringer
亲密无间。(4月15日，法国巴黎，一名游客在卡地亚当代艺术基金会参观艺术家让·穆克(RonMueck)的雕塑作品。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
头晕目眩。(4月12日，湖北武汉，学生们参加空军飞行员选拔考核。) REUTERS/Stringer
举起手来！(4月11日，印尼雅加达，一名雕像表演者与游客合影。) REUTERS/Beawiharta
脱衣表演。(4月14日，MTV电影大奖颁奖礼在美国加州库维市举行，赛斯·罗根、扎克·埃夫隆和丹尼·麦克布耐德登台颁发“最佳无上装表演奖”。) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
主席再现。(4月16日，山西太原，一名模仿者扮成毛泽东拍摄白酒广告。) REUTERS/Jon Woo
舞动奇迹。(4月13日，韩国首尔，歌手Psy在其演唱会中表演。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
人鱼小姐。(4月18日，乌克兰基辅，一名模特在一个发型设计时装展上走秀。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
触手可及。(4月10日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名女子在安达卢西亚当代艺术中心，与西班牙艺术家克里斯蒂娜·卢卡斯的艺术装置合影。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
(4月6日，为帮南非前总统曼德拉的健康祈福，和为纳尔逊·曼德拉儿童医院筹集资金，南非男子Matt Silver-Vallance身绑大约200个氦气球升空，从罗宾岛飞往开普敦附近，全程大概6公里。) REUTERS/Mamore
(4月9日，美国纽约，街头表演者扮成《芝麻街》中的人物在时代广场等待与游客合影。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
羊王角逐。(4月6日，江苏省南通市海安县养羊重点镇——大公镇举办首届山羊选王大赛，由大公镇各个村推选出来的10多只山羊经过称体重、量身长、决斗等环节的激烈角逐，最终评出了一二三等奖。 REUTERS/Stringer
裙彩飞扬。(4月6日，澳大利亚新南威尔士州南方高地举行第36届达农高地聚会，一名身穿苏格兰裙的选手在“brigaball”比赛中投球。) REUTERS/David Gray
虎女郎。(4月6日，巴西圣保罗，游客拍摄色情展上的模特。) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
疼痛难忍。(4月8日，加沙城，一个患有鼻窦炎的巴勒斯坦孩子接受蜂毒治疗。) REUTERS/Suahib Salem
下一个
城市花园 Urban Gardens
(Reuters) -远离闹市喧嚣，尽享静谧人生。
野兽进城记 Urban Wild
(Reuters) -随着世界范围内城市的扩张，野生动物的原始栖息地正在消失，它们需要与人类共享城市空间。
本周中国区精选(4月12日-19日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦4月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
《时代》年度百大影响力人物 Most influential people
(Reuters) -《时代》杂志公布2013年度全球百大最有影响力人物名单，中国国家主席习近平夫妇同时入选。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.