寰宇搜奇 Oddly（7）

大战灰太狼。(4月17日，山西太原动物园举行大型应急演练，提升工作人员应对各类突发事件的处置能力。) REUTERS/China Daily
群马奔腾。(4月16日，在山东潍坊国际风筝会上，一名参加者放飞马匹风筝。) REUTERS/China Daily
口吞活人。(4月14日，贵州贵阳，一名女子与一幅3D图画合影。)REUTERS/Stringer
亲密无间。(4月15日，法国巴黎，一名游客在卡地亚当代艺术基金会参观艺术家让·穆克(RonMueck)的雕塑作品。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
头晕目眩。(4月12日，湖北武汉，学生们参加空军飞行员选拔考核。) REUTERS/Stringer
举起手来！(4月11日，印尼雅加达，一名雕像表演者与游客合影。) REUTERS/Beawiharta
脱衣表演。(4月14日，MTV电影大奖颁奖礼在美国加州库维市举行，赛斯·罗根、扎克·埃夫隆和丹尼·麦克布耐德登台颁发“最佳无上装表演奖”。) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
主席再现。(4月16日，山西太原，一名模仿者扮成毛泽东拍摄白酒广告。) REUTERS/Jon Woo
鸟叔出山。(4月13日，韩国首尔，歌手Psy在其演唱会中表演。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
人鱼小姐。(4月18日，乌克兰基辅，一名模特在一个发型设计时装展上走秀。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
触手可及。(4月10日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名女子在安达卢西亚当代艺术中心，与西班牙艺术家克里斯蒂娜·卢卡斯的艺术装置合影。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
气球漂浮。(4月6日，为帮南非前总统曼德拉的健康祈福，和为纳尔逊·曼德拉儿童医院筹集资金，南非男子Matt Silver-Vallance身绑大约200个氦气球升空，从罗宾岛飞往开普敦附近，全程大概6公里。) REUTEmore
现实版芝麻街。(4月9日，美国纽约，街头表演者扮成《芝麻街》中的人物在时代广场等待与游客合影。) REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
羊王角逐。(4月6日，江苏省南通市海安县养羊重点镇——大公镇举办首届山羊选王大赛，由大公镇各个村推选出来的10多只山羊经过称体重、量身长、决斗等环节的激烈角逐，最终评出了一二三等奖。 REUTERS/Stringer
裙裾飞扬。(4月6日，澳大利亚新南威尔士州南方高地举行第36届达农高地聚会，一名身穿苏格兰裙的选手在“brigaball”比赛中投球。) REUTERS/David Gray
虎女郎。(4月6日，巴西圣保罗，游客拍摄色情展上的模特。) REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
疼痛难忍。(4月8日，加沙城，一个患有鼻窦炎的巴勒斯坦孩子接受蜂毒治疗。) REUTERS/Suahib Salem
24小时时事新闻(4月23日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
年轻人思维方式在改变中国经济版图 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -年轻人思维方式的转变，加上河南等昔日贫困省份的庞大人口越来越富裕，这正在改变中国经济版图。
四川雅安地震纪实 Earthquake in Sichuan
(Reuters) -四川省雅安市芦山县20日上午8时2分发生7.0级强烈地震，震源深度13公里，已造成至少188人遇难，上万人受伤，伤亡情况在进一步统计中。
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
