消暑头罩。(8月2日，波兰Kostrzyn-upon-Odra河岸，一名男子戴着西瓜头罩参加伍德斯托克音乐节。) REUTERS/Thomas Peter
熊猫聚会。(8月5日，为纪念世界自然基金会(WWF)德国分会成立50周年，作为该基金会的吉祥物，1,600只熊猫玩偶“齐聚”德国柏林火车站外的广场上，呼吁人们关注濒危动物的生存环境。) REUTERS/Thomas Pemore
铁盒博物馆。(8月5日，比利时Grand-Hallet，75岁的Yvette Dardenne运用22年的时间，收藏了56,800个商品铁盒。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
海妖现身。(8月9日，美国纽约，人们参加艺术家沙堡比赛。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
深情呼唤。(8月11日，英国伦敦，艺术家罗伯特•格林伍德身穿由便签纸做成的衣服，宣传名为“cARTographies”的艺术展览。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
喷气飞机。(8月15日，美国印第安纳州加里附近，特技飞行员Sean Tucker驾驶一架小型飞机表演飞行秀。) REUTERS/Jim Young
专用座驾。(8月9日，北京，一位居民用婴儿车推着宠物犬买菜。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
绿色婚礼。(8月15日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一对新人在婚礼结束后骑着自行车在公园内穿行。) REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
拟真娃娃“复活”。(8月8日，比利时拉卢维耶尔，比利时艺术家比翠丝制作的一款“重生娃娃”。比翠丝制作一种“重生娃娃”，可按照小孩的照片客制化，把娃娃做得几乎跟真人没两样，主要用途是给因丧子或是怀念襁褓时期的孩子的父母亲当more
木制机器人。(8月6日，乌克兰扎波罗热，起重机操作员Dmitry Balandin耗时6个月，在自家公寓以500块木头拼装出等身大小的星际大战角色“赛隆人” 。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
空中遨游。(8月10日，一名演员在俄罗斯莫斯科田径世锦赛开幕式上表演。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
品尝爱情。(8月13日，台北，一对夫妇共同饮用喷有他们画像的咖啡。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
惊恐万分。(8月13日，加拿大温哥华，一名男子试图将宠物蛇放到一名女子的脖子上。) REUTERS/Andy Clark
游泳健将。(8月3日，湖北武汉，婴儿在一个妇幼保健中心游泳。) REUTERS/Stringer
酣然入睡。(8月5日，北京，两名男子躺在宜家店的沙发上睡觉。) REUTERS/Stringer
八戒下凡。(8月5日，福建福州，一辆运猪车在公路上侧翻，12头猪被甩到路上，人们将猪搬到其他地方防止其逃跑。) REUTERS/Stringer
酷热难耐。(8月6日，湖北武汉，动物园里的大熊猫趴在冰块上消暑。) REUTERS/China Daily
水下麻将。(8月9日，湖南湘潭，4名男子为求清凉，将桌子搬到了水下，背着氧气罐潜入水底打麻将。麻将桌和麻将都是特殊材料做成的，而掷骰子则用石头、剪刀、布替代。) REUTERS/Stringer
新娘大逃亡。(8月12日，广东广州，女子身穿婚纱参加新娘赛跑活动。) REUTERS/Stringer
24小时时事新闻(8月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
毛氏精神疗法 Mao-Era Style
(Reuters) -北京市第一社会福利院附属疗养院引进一种精神治疗法，通过回忆毛泽东时代，帮助患者治疗老年痴呆症。
中国中产人士成澳门赌场新宠 Gamblers in Macao
(Reuters) -对澳门赌场而言，游戏规则在发生变化，因有越来越多的中国中产人士到澳门赌博试手气，赌场高管希望这能够带来澳门博彩业的又一个兴盛期。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(15)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
