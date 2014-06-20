寰宇搜奇 Oddly(5)
疯狂球迷。(5月27日，巴西球迷Marilza Guimaraes da Silva将巴西利亚家中整间屋子挂满国旗，连床单、沙发罩和茶几都全部换成统一风格，力挺国家队。) REUTERS/Joedson Alves
眼球追踪。(5月29日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一个孩子在一个艺术节上被斯纳福木偶剧团的定制木偶吓一跳。) REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
花仙子。(5月24日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，一名模特在鲜花节上走秀。) REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
美味大力神杯。(5月29日，印度加尔各答，一名蛋糕店师傅制作大力神杯蛋糕。) REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
灯光精灵。(5月25日，缤纷悉尼灯光音乐节在澳大利亚举行，缤纷灯光投射在一个头部雕塑上呈现出五彩效果。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
笑脸飞机。(5月27日，巴西贝洛奥里藏特，巴西著名双胞胎插画家Gustavo和Otavio Pandolfo把巴西队飞往各城市的专机当画布用喷漆涂鸦，为巴西队打气，也宣传巴西文化艺术。) REUTERS/Nacho Dmore
载人旅行箱。(5月28日，湖南长沙，湖南农民贺才亮研制了一种能当电动摩托车的旅行箱，目前已成功申请国家专利。) REUTERS/China Daily
悟空下山。(5月10日，辽宁沈阳，动物园内的一只猴子被打扮成美猴王孙悟空。) REUTERS/Stringer
金刚芭比。(5月13日，美国加州棕櫚泉，喜剧演员Fran Olivier(左)在表演中与一名观众互动跳舞。) REUTERS/David McNew
惬意享受。(6月8日，巴西里约热内卢，一只狗坐在海滩边的太阳伞下。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
美少女足球团。(6月8日，山西运城，大学毕业生拍摄毕业照留念。) REUTERS/Stringer
熊猫爬山。(6月10日，香港，1600只纸熊猫亮相宝莲禅寺。“1600熊猫”是由保罗·葛兰金和世界自然基金会(WWF)联合发起的展览，将在香港展开为期一个多月的巡回展。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
惊险逃生。(6月6日，新加坡，一名游客在韩国视觉错觉博物馆预展上与3D艺术设置合影。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
逮捕美女。(6月12日，巴西里约热内卢，一名女子在科帕卡巴纳海滩附近与警察合影。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
蒙面男神。(6月2日，美国纽约，一名观众出席美国时装设计师协会大奖。)REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
“萌宠”助阵世界杯。(6月1日，哥伦比亚诺夫萨举办一场“萌羊”世界杯。参赛的总共有50位“球员”，它们是50只穿有特制队服的绵羊。) REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
