寰宇搜奇 Oddly(9)
机器战警。(5月15日，北京，37岁的安徽农民陶相礼为其自制的、2.1米高的机器人焊接零件。陶相礼花费了15万元、耗时11个月打造了这个机器人。) REUTERS/Suzie Wong
酷狗亮相。(5月16日，《英国达人秀》冠军小狗Pudsey亮相法国戛纳电影节。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
触手可及。(5月16日，加拿大温哥华，一个男孩在水族馆观看水母。) REUTERS/Andy Clark
挖眼球。(5月11日，印度拉贾斯坦邦阿杰梅尔，一位穆斯林朝圣者在“乌尔斯节”游行活动上表演特技。来自印度各地的苏菲派穆斯林聚集在印度阿杰梅尔，参加一年一度的“乌尔斯节”，纪念12世纪苏的菲派圣人赫瓦贾·穆因丁·奇什蒂(Hmore
劲舞铲车。(5月11日，山西运城，一名司机驾驶装载机在促销活动中表演热门舞曲《江南Style》。) REUTERS/Stringer
灵动双目。(5月11日，美国加州卡森城，一名女子使用手机拍摄Wango Tango音乐节上的表演。) REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
烈焰红唇。(5月11日，马耳他瓦莱塔郊外Ta' Qali，模特在马耳他时装节上展示彩妆师布林凯(Justin Brincat)的作品。)REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
黄鸭变蛋饼。(5月15日，香港海港城对黄色橡皮鸭放气检查，发现连接橡皮鸭与浮床的绳索有损毁。为安全着想，工程人员建议暂停海上展出，并进行修补及巩固工程，预计橡皮鸭将于下星期初重新展出。) REUTERS/Tyrone Smore
恐怖空姐。(5月12日，马来西亚雪邦的一个机场，英国亿万富翁理查德·布兰森爵士(左)因为打赌输给亚洲航空老板托尼·费尔南德斯，要在亚航一趟航班上打扮成“空姐”服务旅客。) REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
瘦脖运动。(5月9日，秘鲁利马，一只鸵鸟在国际候鸟日的展览活动中用脖子接住项圈。) REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
飞猪降临。(5月4日，伯克希尔·哈撒韦公司年度大会在美国奥马哈举行，保险公司Geico用来做宣传的猪玩偶。)REUTERS/Rick Wilking
独辟蹊径。(5月6日，加拿大温哥华，一对夫妇行走在松鸡山上的积雪小道中。)REUTERS/Andy Clark
安然入睡。(5月6日，俄罗斯斯塔夫罗波尔，一名军乐队的表演者在一个欢迎仪式开始前休息。) REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
汽车叠罗汉。(5月8日，湖北武汉市硚口区古田四路“江城一号”文化创意产业园内，一尊10米多高、由13辆五颜六色的报废轿车叠罗汉形成的雕塑《重生2013》亮相。) REUTERS/Stringer
地道战。(5月9日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，一处雕塑《Humor》。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
膀爷漂流记。(5月6日，黑龙江黑河，冬泳爱好者在阿穆尔河的浮冰上挥手。) REUTERS/China Daily
画坛新秀。(5月2日，美国马里兰州罗克里奇，一匹退役赛马Metro在主人克拉尤斯基(Ron Krajewski)的训练下用嘴画画。 REUTERS/Jeffrey B. Roth
请君穿行。(5月7日，秘鲁利马，艺术家Joaquin Liebana的一个街头雕塑。) REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
如此建筑。(5月8日，北京，在建的《人民日报》新大楼，其造型成为民众议论的焦点。) REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
瑞典首都连发骚乱 震惊“幸福之国” Stockholm Riots 2013
(Reuters) -瑞典首都斯德哥尔摩移民聚居郊区连续三晚发生骚乱，数百名年轻人纵火烧车并袭击警察。电视上播放的纵火烧车画面，冲击瑞典”幸福之国“的形象。
本周中国区精选(5月17日-24日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦5月17日至24日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
探秘全球最美花展 Chelsea Flower Show
(Reuters) - 由英国皇家园艺协会主办的一年一度的“切尔西花展”在伦敦举行，500个参展者将向公众展示五彩缤纷的花卉植物。
24小时时事新闻(5月24日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
