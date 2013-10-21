寰宇搜奇(20) Oddly
飞天转轮。(10月16日，巴勒斯坦图勒凯尔姆，人们在古尔邦节前往游乐场玩耍。) REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
路边小精灵。(10月16日，英国伦敦，弗雷兹艺术博览会上的展品——“安全锥”。) REUTERS/Andrew Winning
魔镜魔镜告诉我。(10月16日，英国伦敦，弗雷兹艺术博览会上的展品。) REUTERS/Andrew Winning
新潮发型。(10月16日，日本东京，台风“韦帕”来袭，一名女子的头发被大风吹乱。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
秋叶织被。(10月13日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，两个女孩在铺满地的秋叶中玩耍。) REUTERS/Jessica Gow/TT News Agency
惊天扣篮。(10月15日，2013年NBA中国赛北京站，勇士VS湖人开赛前的扣篮表演。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
长毛的老爷车。(10月17日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一辆定制款伏尔加河GAZ-21车身布满人工草，为一家乳品店做广告。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
夸张椅帽。(10月17日，意大利罗马市，一名男子肩扛一把椅子穿过街道。)REUTERS/Tony Gentile
新郎快跑。(10月12日，芬兰赫尔辛基，一对新婚夫妇参加婚礼赛跑。)REUTERS/Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva
如此享受。(10月7日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，主人在表演前给猴子剃须。) REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
恐怖表演。(10月10日，泰国普吉岛，在一年一度的素食节上，一名信徒将两支手枪穿透脸颊参加游行。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
眼睛作画。(10月10日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，艺术家Leandro Granato用从眼睛流出来的颜料作画。)REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
丧尸入侵。(10月10日，在“2013年纽约动漫展”上，扮成僵尸的两个女孩吃晚餐。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
滑落的房屋。(10月9日，英国南部马尔盖特，一个公共艺术品在居住区的街道旁展出。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
SUPPER奶奶。(10月9日，爱尔兰阿什伯恩，93岁的老奶奶Mary Hickey与娃娃合影。Hickey收集娃娃30多年，拥有超过420个娃娃。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
倒栽葱。(10月6日，缅甸若开邦，一位游客在纳帕里海滩游泳。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
俏丽装饰。(10月17日，美国加州圣塔莫尼，一辆车的挡板上挂着粉色胡子。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
移动雕塑。(10月4日，索马里摩加迪沙，一名男子脸上布满沙子。) REUTERS/Omar Faruk
何首乌娃娃。(10月10日，江苏丹阳，两名建筑工人展示酷似人形的何首乌。) REUTERS/Stringer
童心未泯。(10月12日，巴西圣保罗，在儿童节当天，保洁员清扮成超人和美国队长，清洗医院外墙玻璃。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
