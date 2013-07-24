寰宇搜奇 Oddly(13)
泥人追逐。(7月17日，浙江岱山县，人们在海泥狂欢节上参加抓鸭子比赛。) REUTERS/China Daily
蜗牛美容。(7月17日，日本东京一家美容机构推出了一种面部美容术，让蜗牛在顾客脸上爬行5分钟，费用约为10,500日元(110美元)。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
抛掷牛犊。(7月14日，在加拿大卡尔加里牛仔节上，一名牛仔参加单人套牛活动。)REUTERS/Todd Korol
奇幻小鱼。(7月18日，台湾生物技术展上展览的荧光“神仙鱼”。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
猎杀僵尸。(7月18日，2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展在美国举行，动漫爱好者装扮成美剧《行尸走肉》中的角色。) REUTERS/Fred Greaves
车上树。(7月14日，在环法自行车赛期间，观众站在悬挂的自行车下面等待赛车手开始比赛。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
裸体狂奔。(7月18日，加拿大温哥华，裸体主义者在日落湾示范裸跑，宣传即将举行的第17届烂船湾裸跑比赛。) REUTERS/Andy Clark
待产的“王妃”。(7月18日，英国伦敦，几名女子在凯特王妃将会入住的圣玛丽医院外面装扮成凯特怀孕的样子。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
钢铁侠。(7月17日，美国圣地亚哥，一名员工组装动漫《银色武士》中的人物，为2013圣地亚哥国际动漫展做准备。) REUTERS/Fred Greaves
好朋友。(7月9日，印度孟买，一名男子骑车载着宠物犬。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
森林精灵。(7月6日，乌克兰基辅附近，一名女子参加传统节日Ivana Kupala的庆祝活动。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
浓墨重彩。(7月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科，民众进行“粉末大战”庆祝胡里节。)REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
天空之城。(7月6日，法国里昂，法国艺术家Francois Abelanet创作的街头艺术画作，通过色彩和层次的运用达到3D立体效果，给人一种步入超现实世界的错觉。) REUTERS/Robert Pratta
绝妙特技。(7月11日，英国古德伍德速度节上展览的三辆保时捷汽车。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
高空探险。(7月11日，印度普里，一名女子表演高空走钢丝。) REUTERS/Stringer
寒冰酒吧。(7月8日，美国纽约，顾客在Minus5冰吧点餐。)REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
神奇水龙头。(7月9日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，两名女子在水龙头形状的喷泉附近嬉戏。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
