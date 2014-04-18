版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五 13:54 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)

梦幻之浴。(3月16日，印度钦奈，一个孩子在色彩节期间坐在桶里为身体染色。) REUTERS/Babu

2014年 4月 18日 星期五
下一个

(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。

2014年 4月 18日
韩国发生翻船事故 数百人下落不明 South Korean ferry capsizes

韩国发生翻船事故 数百人下落不明 South Korean ferry capsizes

(Reuters) - 载有约450人的韩国“岁月号”客轮周三翻船，已证实有6人遇难，179人获救，约290人下落不明，搜救工作仍在进行中。

2014年 4月 17日
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 17日
乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis

乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis

(Reuters) - 乌克兰在东部地区展开针对亲俄分离主义分子的军事打击，不过除一支空降部队着陆外，这次行动规模有限。

2014年 4月 16日

