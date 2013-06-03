寰宇搜奇 Oddly(10)
奋力挣扎。(5月17日，香港，人们参加巴西艺术家丽吉亚·佩普(Lygia Pape)的行为艺术。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
巨型鸟笼阵。(5月22日，江苏南京，一处休闲广场竖立着6个巨大的鸟笼，鸟笼内放置着假花、假树和假鸟，以一种装置艺术的形式向民众宣传环保、崇尚大自然，倡导绿色生活。) REUTERS/Stringer
森林精灵。(5月20日，英国伦敦，一名模特在切尔西花展上展示用鲜花设计的衣服。今年是伦敦切尔西花展一百周年。) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
驼大象。(5月21日，香港中环皇后像广场花园展出法国当代艺术大师法比安·梅洛(Fabien Merelle)5米高的巨型雕塑《摩西五书》(Pentateuque)。雕塑由树脂与玻璃纤维制成，显示出一个弯腰驮着大象的男人，more
指点江山。(5月22日，西班牙巴塞罗那，克里斯托夫·哥伦布雕塑穿着巴塞罗那队服。) REUTERS/Albert Gea
怪兽出笼。(5月23日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名游客站在一个猫头鹰艺术装置的后面。)REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
兔妖。(5月22日，在香港巴塞尔艺术展上，展出的美国艺术家马妮·韦伯(Marnie Weber)的艺术装置《原木女士和脏小兔子》(Log Lady & Dirty Bunny)。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
抢包山。(5月18日，香港，民众在“长洲太平清醮”节日活动中参加抢包山比赛。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
5月20日，英国伦敦，切尔西花展上的英国人花园中传统的土地神矮人雕像。REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
带猪巡逻。(5月19日，影片《Redirected》在戛纳电影节期间的宣传活动。) REUTERS/Yves Herman
大难临头。(5月29日，意大利举行威尼斯双年展，一名游客站在英国艺术家杰里米·戴勒(Jeremy Deller)的艺术装置前拍照。) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
鸭妈妈组团畅游白宫。(5月27日，美国华盛顿，一只母鸭带着小鸭子在外闲逛时“溜”进了白宫。)REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
垂死挣扎。(5月30日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特，一名职业拍摄在“B.Fit in the Street”戏剧节上的表演。) REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
新型时尚。(5月27日，辽宁大连，一名女子在下雨时用塑料布遮挡自己。) REUTERS/Stringer
高空特技。(5月25日，德国法兰克福，奥地利人雷因赫克林迪(Reinhard Kleindl)成功挑战城市高空走绳的世界纪录，在离地185米的高度仅靠双手平衡完成了60米的来回。) REUTERS/Ralph Orlowmore
大力士。(5月30日，加拿大渥太华，一名男子在国会山上举重。) REUTERS/Chris Wattie
无毛神兽。(5月30日，河北石家庄，农民为一只羊驼剪毛。)REUTERS/Stringer
巨型棒球。(4月30日，美国堪萨斯州马斯科塔，当地居民将一只旧水塔粉刷成一个巨型棒球，以吸引游客。) REUTERS/Kevin Murphy
侏罗纪公园。(5月26日，美国加州卡森城，一只“霸王龙”在美国足球职业大联盟赛中场休息期间宣传洛杉矶县自然历史博物馆。)REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
