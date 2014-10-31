寰宇搜奇 Oddly（12）
僵尸世界。(10月17日，美国洛杉矶，工作人员操纵着牵线木偶在鲍勃·贝克木偶剧院表演。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
泡沫大战。(10月20日，英国苏格拉，新生参加圣安德鲁斯大学的迎新仪式--泡沫大战。) REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
异形小姐选美。(10月18日，英国伦敦莎士比亚环球剧院举行“另类世界小姐”选美会，来自俄罗斯的“零小姐”(Miss Zero)萨莎·弗罗洛娃摘得桂冠。与普通选美不同，该项“另类”评选不设性别、国籍限制。) REUTERSmore
把政要放在盘子里。(10月23日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，艺术家Yelena Zelenskaya制作的美国总统奥巴马、德国总理默克尔、朝鲜领导人金正恩图像蛋糕。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
男人也性感。(10月20日，英国苏格拉，新生参加圣安德鲁斯大学的迎新仪式--泡沫大战。) REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
怪兽出笼。(10月17日，北京，法国机械“龙马”在鸟巢外面进行巡游表演，以纪念中法建交50周年。“龙马”大型机械装置是取自中国成语“龙马精神”的寓意，由龙头和马身组合成奇幻大型表演装置机械，可行走、腾跃，还能喷火、喷水。more
裸晒。(10月21日，西班牙El Gallinero，从一片拆迁区捡回的玩具娃娃悬挂在晾衣绳上。) REUTERS/Susana Vera
丧尸出行。(10月16日，德国波茨坦，巴伯尔斯贝格电影公园的演员进行自拍。)REUTERS/Hannibal
给汽车穿上内衣。(10月10日，辽宁沈阳，一名女子在街边将内裤摆放在汽车顶部售卖。) REUTERS/Stringer
五彩袜。(10月9日，美国圣地亚哥举行名为“穿着她的高跟鞋走一英里”活动，呼吁提高对于家庭暴力的关注，一名男子穿上红色高跟鞋。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
蜘蛛人。(10月12日，耶路撒冷，密斯特律剧团(Mystorin)在演出中表演杂技。) REUTERS/Baz Ratner
蒙面女侠。(10月15日，乌克兰时装周在基辅举行，模特在后台候场。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
下一个
深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省 Raqqa of Islamic State
路透记者深入“伊斯兰国”控制区拉卡省，解开这个“伊斯兰国”首都的神秘面纱。
路透10月照片精选(下) Pictures of Oct (2)
路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选（10月24日-31日） China Weekly
聚焦10月24日至31日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
中国防控埃博拉 Ebola
埃博拉病毒肆虐西非，已蔓延至欧美，目前已造成约5000人死亡。中国目前对埃博拉疫情的防控重点在入境筛查，严防输入型病例。
精选图集
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.