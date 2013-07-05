版本:
图片 | 2013年 7月 5日 星期五 11:24 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(11)

机车酷狗。(6月19日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名男子与爱犬坐在摩托车上休息。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
迷你豪车。(6月19日，英国英格兰，一辆法拉利玩具车停在车位上。) REUTERS/Phil Noble

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
人猪拉力赛。(6月16日，秘鲁卡哈马卡，一个孩子在市场牵着一头猪。) REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
虫子大餐。(6月18日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名厨师在Corazon de Maguey餐厅制作蠕虫餐。) REUTERS/Henry Romero

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
亲密伙伴。(6月20日，巴西萨尔瓦多，一只鬣鳞蜥站在一个孩子头上。) REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
头顶美味。(6月20日，一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会已拉开帷幕，女性观众出席“女士日”。) REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
大嘴酋长。(6月19日，巴西巴西利亚，卡雅波部落酋长郝倪·麦修戴尔(右)出席有关“亚马逊基金会”的会议。) REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
猫咪政客。(6月15日，墨西哥东部城市哈拉帕于7月选举市长，其中一名候选人竟是一只宠物猫。推举人称，猫咪“莫里斯”几乎整天睡觉，无所事事，符合这个城市政客的形象。) REUTERS/Oscar Martinez

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
性感猫女。(6月20日，北京，一名动物保护者在三里屯抗议广西玉林狗肉节期间使用手机。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
伸展运动。(6月20日，新加坡，建筑工人开工前在雾霾天气中锻炼身体。)REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
熊出没。(6月15日，内蒙古满洲里海关查获213只熊掌，这是迄今为止中国破获的最大一起熊掌走私案。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
弹跳高手。(6月15日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名参与者在青年街道文化节上使用弹簧单高跷弹跳。)REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
大黄鸭漂流记。(6月5日，天津，一只“山寨”大黄鸭亮相渔港。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 7月 5日 星期五
新娘大逃亡。(6月1日，拉脱维亚里加举行“落跑新娘”赛跑，众多身着新娘礼服的姑娘们参加。)REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
狮子乐队。(5月31日，乌克兰基辅马戏团，一名驯兽师训练狮子“跳舞”。)REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
僵尸情侣。(6月1日，捷克布拉格，人们扮成僵尸参加“僵尸大游行”活动。)REUTERS/David W Cerny

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
番茄浴。(6月2日，哥伦比亚博亚卡举行一年一度的“番茄大战”。) REUTERS/John Vizcaino

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
泥浆美容。(6月2日，越南河内举行首届泥浆狂欢节，人们在泥浆中尽享快乐。) REUTERS/Kham

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
独角兽现身。(6月2日，美国圣地亚哥，一名球迷戴着独角兽面具观看MLB跨联盟赛时拍照。)REUTERS/Mike Blake

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
高空盛宴。(6月6日，比利时布鲁塞尔，顾客在空中餐厅“Dinner in the Sky”用餐。) REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2013年 7月 4日 星期四
