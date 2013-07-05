寰宇搜奇 Oddly(11)
机车酷狗。(6月19日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名男子与爱犬坐在摩托车上休息。) REUTERS/Marko Djurica
迷你豪车。(6月19日，英国英格兰，一辆法拉利玩具车停在车位上。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
人猪拉力赛。(6月16日，秘鲁卡哈马卡，一个孩子在市场牵着一头猪。) REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
虫子大餐。(6月18日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名厨师在Corazon de Maguey餐厅制作蠕虫餐。) REUTERS/Henry Romero
亲密伙伴。(6月20日，巴西萨尔瓦多，一只鬣鳞蜥站在一个孩子头上。) REUTERS/Jorge Silva
头顶美味。(6月20日，一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会已拉开帷幕，女性观众出席“女士日”。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
大嘴酋长。(6月19日，巴西巴西利亚，卡雅波部落酋长郝倪·麦修戴尔(右)出席有关“亚马逊基金会”的会议。) REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
猫咪政客。(6月15日，墨西哥东部城市哈拉帕于7月选举市长，其中一名候选人竟是一只宠物猫。推举人称，猫咪“莫里斯”几乎整天睡觉，无所事事，符合这个城市政客的形象。) REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
性感猫女。(6月20日，北京，一名动物保护者在三里屯抗议广西玉林狗肉节期间使用手机。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
伸展运动。(6月20日，新加坡，建筑工人开工前在雾霾天气中锻炼身体。)REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
熊出没。(6月15日，内蒙古满洲里海关查获213只熊掌，这是迄今为止中国破获的最大一起熊掌走私案。) REUTERS/Stringer
弹跳高手。(6月15日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一名参与者在青年街道文化节上使用弹簧单高跷弹跳。)REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
大黄鸭漂流记。(6月5日，天津，一只“山寨”大黄鸭亮相渔港。) REUTERS/Stringer
新娘大逃亡。(6月1日，拉脱维亚里加举行“落跑新娘”赛跑，众多身着新娘礼服的姑娘们参加。)REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
狮子乐队。(5月31日，乌克兰基辅马戏团，一名驯兽师训练狮子“跳舞”。)REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
僵尸情侣。(6月1日，捷克布拉格，人们扮成僵尸参加“僵尸大游行”活动。)REUTERS/David W Cerny
番茄浴。(6月2日，哥伦比亚博亚卡举行一年一度的“番茄大战”。) REUTERS/John Vizcaino
泥浆美容。(6月2日，越南河内举行首届泥浆狂欢节，人们在泥浆中尽享快乐。) REUTERS/Kham
独角兽现身。(6月2日，美国圣地亚哥，一名球迷戴着独角兽面具观看MLB跨联盟赛时拍照。)REUTERS/Mike Blake
高空盛宴。(6月6日，比利时布鲁塞尔，顾客在空中餐厅“Dinner in the Sky”用餐。) REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
下一个
工商银行首次跃居全球银行榜榜首 Top 10 Global Banks
(Reuters) - 中国工商银行 力压美系银行，在全球以资本计银行排名中跃居榜首，凸显中资银行规模逐渐扩大且愈发重要。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(11)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
本周中国区精选(6月28日-7月5日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月28日至7月5日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
埃及军方与总统势成水火 Egypt's army ousts Mursi
(Reuters) - 埃及总统穆尔西就职一周年之际，逾千万民众走上街头，要求穆尔西下台。埃及军方7月3日推翻了总统穆尔西，引发憧憬新选举的民众在街头狂欢。
精选图集
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.