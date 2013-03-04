寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
屋内滑雪。(2月21日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，“Red Fox”饭店的厕所墙壁、地板贴着山脉及滑雪墙纸。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
生化危机。(2月24日，北京奥林匹克森林公园，一名参赛者戴着防毒面具参加一个裸体赛跑。) REUTERS/China Daily
(2月23日，英国格拉斯哥，两名舞者在“苏格兰的爱尔兰舞蹈大赛”上表演。来自全球300多所舞蹈学校的超过2,000名舞者参加了这次比赛。) REUTERS/David Moir
沉睡的列宁。(2月24日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名工作人员在苏联博物馆调整一个列宁模型。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
熊猫酒店。(2月25日，四川峨眉山一家以大熊猫文化为主题的庭院式酒店。这是目前全球首家熊猫主题酒店，将于今年5月正式开业，从庭院景观、门神、雕塑、过道墙画、房间全是熊猫文化主题，房间里每一样物品都与熊猫有关。) REUTmore
大脚比拼。(2月24日，美国西好莱坞，喜剧演员金·凯瑞(Jim Carrey)光脚参加艾尔顿·约翰爱滋病基金会奥斯卡慈善派对。) REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
纸币贴画。(2月28日，俄罗斯明斯克，艺术家Igor Arinich使用苏联时期纸币拼成一幅贴画。)REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
性感诱惑。(2月28日，澳大利亚悉尼机场，一名乘客经过展览的歌手布兰妮与碧昂斯蜡像。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
猫咪公爵。(2月27日，英国伦敦，一只猫趴在酒吧玻璃窗台上。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
奋力前进。(2月19日，山东青岛，一名车主将自己的宝马放在一家维修厂维修但一直未修好，在讨说法无果后雇了一头奶牛，拉着自己的宝马上演了一场了奶牛拉“宝马”的“维权秀”。) REUTERS/China Daily
集体裸泳。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，约有超过400人参加“Sydney Skinny”集体裸泳活动。据悉，该活动旨在让人们享受裸泳乐趣的同时，为国家公园和野生动物筹集慈善资金。) REUTERS/Daniel Munomore
生饮蛇血。(2月20日，泰国春武里府，2013“金色眼镜蛇”军演继续进行，美国海军陆战队队员在野外生存演习期间饮蛇血。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
饿狼来袭。(2月16日，冰岛雷克雅末克，一个孩子在一幅涂鸦附近玩耍。) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
外星人入侵。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，表演者装扮成蛇参加农历新年大巡游。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
水果火车。(2月15日，法国蒙頓，一名工人利用柠檬和橘子制作柠檬节上的伦敦火车雕塑。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
神勇乌龟。(2月11日，日本神户市立须磨海滨水族园，25岁的雌性赤蠵龟“Yu”借助假肢在水中游动。这已经是它佩戴的第27副假肢。) REUTERS/Suma Aqualife Park/Handout
裸体秀。(2月18日，奥地利维也纳，裸体游客参观列奥波多博物馆的“裸体男子”艺术展。). REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
畅饮无限。(2月19日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，四名男子使用雪橇制成的玻璃杯饮用伏特加。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
棋盘人。(2月24日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，被称为“棋盘”的美国纹身狂人Matt Gone参加第六届纹身博览会。) REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
下一个
美国女性高薪工作榜 Best-Paying Jobs For Women
(Reuters) - 福布斯网站公布2013年美国女性高薪工作排行榜，药剂师以97,500美元的年收入居首，该领域从业者中女性占52%，收入与同行业男性相仿。
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(2月22日-3月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月22日至3月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
24小时时事新闻(3月1日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.