图片 | 2013年 3月 4日 星期一 13:49 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)

屋内滑雪。(2月21日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，“Red Fox”饭店的厕所墙壁、地板贴着山脉及滑雪墙纸。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
生化危机。(2月24日，北京奥林匹克森林公园，一名参赛者戴着防毒面具参加一个裸体赛跑。) REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
(2月23日，英国格拉斯哥，两名舞者在“苏格兰的爱尔兰舞蹈大赛”上表演。来自全球300多所舞蹈学校的超过2,000名舞者参加了这次比赛。) REUTERS/David Moir

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
沉睡的列宁。(2月24日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名工作人员在苏联博物馆调整一个列宁模型。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
熊猫酒店。(2月25日，四川峨眉山一家以大熊猫文化为主题的庭院式酒店。这是目前全球首家熊猫主题酒店，将于今年5月正式开业，从庭院景观、门神、雕塑、过道墙画、房间全是熊猫文化主题，房间里每一样物品都与熊猫有关。) REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
大脚比拼。(2月24日，美国西好莱坞，喜剧演员金·凯瑞(Jim Carrey)光脚参加艾尔顿·约翰爱滋病基金会奥斯卡慈善派对。) REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
纸币贴画。(2月28日，俄罗斯明斯克，艺术家Igor Arinich使用苏联时期纸币拼成一幅贴画。)REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
性感诱惑。(2月28日，澳大利亚悉尼机场，一名乘客经过展览的歌手布兰妮与碧昂斯蜡像。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
猫咪公爵。(2月27日，英国伦敦，一只猫趴在酒吧玻璃窗台上。) REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
奋力前进。(2月19日，山东青岛，一名车主将自己的宝马放在一家维修厂维修但一直未修好，在讨说法无果后雇了一头奶牛，拉着自己的宝马上演了一场了奶牛拉“宝马”的“维权秀”。) REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
集体裸泳。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，约有超过400人参加“Sydney Skinny”集体裸泳活动。据悉，该活动旨在让人们享受裸泳乐趣的同时，为国家公园和野生动物筹集慈善资金。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
生饮蛇血。(2月20日，泰国春武里府，2013“金色眼镜蛇”军演继续进行，美国海军陆战队队员在野外生存演习期间饮蛇血。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
饿狼来袭。(2月16日，冰岛雷克雅末克，一个孩子在一幅涂鸦附近玩耍。) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
外星人入侵。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，表演者装扮成蛇参加农历新年大巡游。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
水果火车。(2月15日，法国蒙頓，一名工人利用柠檬和橘子制作柠檬节上的伦敦火车雕塑。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
神勇乌龟。(2月11日，日本神户市立须磨海滨水族园，25岁的雌性赤蠵龟“Yu”借助假肢在水中游动。这已经是它佩戴的第27副假肢。) REUTERS/Suma Aqualife Park/Handout

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
裸体秀。(2月18日，奥地利维也纳，裸体游客参观列奥波多博物馆的“裸体男子”艺术展。). REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
畅饮无限。(2月19日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，四名男子使用雪橇制成的玻璃杯饮用伏特加。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
棋盘人。(2月24日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，被称为“棋盘”的美国纹身狂人Matt Gone参加第六届纹身博览会。) REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2013年 3月 4日 星期一
