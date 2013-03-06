寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
室内滑雪。(2月21日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，“Red Fox”饭店的厕所墙壁、地板贴有山脉及滑雪墙纸。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
生化危机。(2月24日，北京奥林匹克森林公园，一名参赛者戴防毒面具参加打赤膊赛跑。) REUTERS/China Daily
如此美腿。(2月23日，英国格拉斯哥，两名舞者在“苏格兰的爱尔兰舞蹈大赛”上表演。来自全球300多所舞蹈学校的超过2,000名舞者参加了这次比赛。) REUTERS/David Moir
沉睡的列宁。(2月24日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名工作人员在苏联博物馆调整一尊列宁模型。) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
熊猫酒店。(2月25日，四川峨眉山一家以大熊猫文化为主题的庭院式酒店。这是目前全球首家熊猫主题酒店，将于今年5月正式开业，从庭院景观、门神、雕塑、过道墙画、房间全是熊猫文化主题，房间里每一样物品都与熊猫有关。) REUTmore
怪鞋当道。(2月24日，美国西好莱坞，喜剧演员金·凯瑞(Jim Carrey)穿“大脚”鞋出席艾尔顿·约翰爱滋病基金会奥斯卡慈善派对。) REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
明星诱惑。(2月28日，澳大利亚悉尼机场，一名乘客经过展览的歌手布兰妮与碧昂斯蜡像。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
猫咪公爵。(2月27日，英国伦敦，一只猫趴在酒吧玻璃窗台上。) REUTERS/Toby Melville
奶牛拉车。(2月19日，山东青岛，一名车主将自己的宝马放在一家维修厂维修但一直未修好，在讨说法无果后雇了一头奶牛，拉着自己的宝马上演了一场了奶牛拉“宝马”的“维权秀”。) REUTERS/China Daily
集体裸泳。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，约有超过400人参加“Sydney Skinny”集体裸泳活动。据悉，该活动旨在让人们享受裸泳乐趣的同时，为国家公园和野生动物筹集慈善资金。) REUTERS/Daniel Munomore
生饮蛇血。(2月20日，泰国春武里府，2013“金色眼镜蛇”军演继续进行，美国海军陆战队队员在野外生存演习期间饮蛇血。) REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
落入狼口。(2月16日，冰岛雷克雅末克，一个孩子在一幅涂鸦附近玩耍。) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
外星人入侵。(2月17日，澳大利亚悉尼，表演者装扮成蛇参加农历新年大巡游。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
最酸的列车。(2月15日，法国蒙頓，一名工人利用柠檬和橘子制作柠檬节上的伦敦火车雕塑。) REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
龟坚强。(2月11日，日本神户市立须磨海滨水族园，25岁的雌性赤蠵龟“Yu”借助假肢在水中游动。这已经是它佩戴的第27副假肢。) REUTERS/Suma Aqualife Park/Handout
裸体看秀。(2月18日，奥地利维也纳，裸体游客参观列奥波多博物馆的“裸体男子”艺术展。). REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
畅饮无限。(2月19日，俄罗斯索契附近Rosa Khutor，四名男子使用雪橇制成的玻璃杯饮用伏特加。) REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
棋盘人。(2月24日，墨西哥萨尔蒂约，被称为“棋盘”的美国纹身狂人Matt Gone参加第六届纹身博览会。) REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
上海集装箱村 Living in a shipping container
(Reuters) - 当地村民在上海市郊利用废弃集装箱改造的简易房屋租住给大量外地务工人员，每间一个月租金大约500元，形成了一个集装箱村。
两会花絮 CPPCC & NPC 2013
(Reuters) -2013年两会正值中国政府领导人换届，备受海内外瞩目。
“反美斗士”查韦斯去世 Hugo Chavez Died
(Reuters) - 身患癌症的委内瑞拉总统查韦斯3月5日去世，终年58岁。副总统马杜罗将暂代总统权力，选举将在未来30天内举行。
24小时时事新闻(3月6日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
