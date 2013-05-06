寰宇搜奇 Oddly（8）
巨型鸭子畅游。(5月2日，知名度充气橡皮黄鸭在香港维多利亚港亮相。这只高16.5米的巨鸭由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼(Florentijn Hofman)设计，将在香港展出至6月9日。) REUTERS/Bobby Yip
隐形人。(4月28日，英国伦敦，一名男子装扮成“隐形人”参加伦敦科幻电影节。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
摸车大赛。(4月29日，上海，民众参加一场“摸车耐力赛”。在持续了51小时16分钟后，一位来自上海的29岁选手汤女士在这场极限考验中成为赢家，赢得一辆小轿车。) REUTERS/Carlos Barria
陨石降落。(5月1日，爱尔兰都柏林北部Drumcondra，雕塑家Patrick O"Reilly在其工作室内与他的最新作品《干草堆》(Haystack)合影。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
摸你黑。(4月30日，云南沧源佤族自治县勐董镇，武警在2013中国佤族司岗里摸你黑狂欢节上站岗。) REUTERS/Wong Campion
冰川漂流记。(4月26日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一名冬泳爱好者坐在叶尼塞河的浮冰上享受日光浴。)REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
跨族友谊。(5月1日，辽宁沈阳，怪坡虎园的一只小狮子和刚出生14天的小猴子在一起玩耍。小狮子出生后因为狮妈妈奶水不足，饲养员只好进行人工喂养。小猴子是一只公猕猴，出生后便被奶水不足的猴妈妈抛弃了。) REUTERS/Stmore
巨人美女。(5月2日，瑞典斯德哥尔摩，一名男子观看购物商场前的雕塑。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
奥巴马刘海照。(4月27日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马出席白宫记者晚宴期间发布“齐刘海”造型照片，引发全场爆笑。) REUTERS/The White House/Handout
不期而遇。(4月29日，捷克布拉格，“绿色和平”组织成员装扮成一只北极熊，提倡保护北极。) REUTERS/David W Cerny
负重前行。(4月27日，韩国坡州，一名海关人员检查来自开城工业园区的车辆。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
贵宾服务。(4月17日，奥地利维也纳，狗狗美容沙龙的工作人员为一只小狗美容。) REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
水上漂。(4月21日，捷克布拉格，一名男子在沃尔塔瓦河玩水上飞板。) REUTERS/David W Cerny
狗乞丐。(4月22日，英国伦敦，一个街头艺术家的小狗裹着上衣蹲在路边。) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
女超人。(4月25日，美国好莱坞，一名女子扮成女超人，等待与游客合影。) REUTERS/Fred Prouser
露天泳池。(4月26日，菲律宾马尼拉，孩子们在充气式泳池内玩耍。) REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
顶碗比赛。(4月20日，美国纽约，演员在NBA东部四分之一决赛间隙表演。) REUTERS/Adam Hunger
巨无霸摩托。(4月38日，新疆玛纳斯县，一名维吾尔族青年自制了一辆长4.4米、高2.4米的巨型摩托车，最高时速可达40公里，能乘坐5、6人。) REUTERS/China Daily
世界最大橡皮鸭亮相香港 Rubber Duck
(Reuters) -由荷兰艺术家霍夫曼创作、16.5米高的巨型橡皮鸭亮相香港维多利亚港，吸引众多目光。自2007年以来，这只巨型黄色鸭子已经到访过10个国家的12座城市。
印度版"迪斯尼" India Theme Park 2013
(Reuters) -印度大型主题公园“Adlabs Imagica”近期开业，独具印度特色，游乐项目的灵感大部分来自印度民间传说和传统文化。
