寰宇搜奇 Oddly(12)
外星人登陆。(6月29日，土库曼斯坦度假胜地Avaza，艺术家在一个游艇俱乐部开业仪式上悬在绳索上表演。)REUTERS/Marat Gurt
鸭子跌倒。(7月1日，浙江温州市区瓯江路防洪堤景观带上出现一只“山寨”大黄鸭。这只大黄鸭是临近的一家酒吧花了6万元从广东购得。) REUTERS/Stringer
潮流宠物狗。(6月25日，美国加州卡佩斯诺，一只宠物狗身上被剪出动画人物造型。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
无面之人。(7月3日，在巴黎时装周上，模特在Maison Martin Margiela高级定制时装发布会上展示新品服装。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
牵牛。(7月1日，西班牙马德里，一名女子试图触摸拉斯班塔斯(Las Ventas)斗牛场外的斗牛雕塑。)REUTERS/Juan Medina
绿巨人。(7月3日，山东青岛，一名男子在海边的绿藻里玩闹。) REUTERS/Stringer
降妖宝塔。(7月2日，山西太原，一名游客在一个文化产业展上使用放大镜观看一个古代建筑模型。) REUTERS/Jon Woo
粉红佳人。(6月30日，英国萨默塞特，音乐迷们参加格拉斯顿伯里音乐节。) REUTERS/Olivia Harris
挣扎逃生。(6月30日，德国杜塞尔多夫，游客在21世纪艺术收藏馆体验阿根廷艺术家托马斯·萨拉切诺的艺术装置作品。) REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
飞来巨球。(6月25日，英国伦敦，一个巨型板球放置在一辆毁坏的汽车上，为一个板球比赛做宣传。) REUTERS/Chris Helgren
飞檐走壁。(6月26日，英国伦敦，游客体验阿根廷艺术家莱安德罗·埃利希(Leandro Erlich)的现代艺术作品“多尔斯顿之家”。巧妙地组合使用和控制好镜子的反射角度，能够形成很多令人惊叹的效果。) REUTERS/more
“超人”归来。(6月27日，美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托、艾德在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
泡泡狂欢。(6月23日，菲律宾马尼拉，孩子们在公园里玩泡泡。)REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
水下城堡。(6月25日，澳大利亚悉尼，潜水者为一个水下派对做准备，以庆祝悉尼水族馆25周年。) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
亲密一吻。(6月27日，巴西福塔雷萨，球迷在联合会杯足球赛半决赛开始前亲吻。)REUTERS/Jorge Silva
玩具王国。(6月27日，英国伦敦，一个女孩躺在哈姆雷斯玩具店内。) REUTERS/Paul Hackett
机器人歌手。(6月24日，“Z-MACHINES”机器人摇滚乐队在日本东京举行首场演出，冰冷机械演绎火热劲曲。)REUTERS/Toru Hanai
萌鼠出洞。(6月22日，加拿大卡尔加里，囊地鼠在其洞穴遭洪水淹没后爬上路边。) REUTERS/Todd Korol
