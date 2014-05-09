寰宇搜奇 Oddly(4)
体验“逆世界”(5月1日，上海，一名游客体验“倒置屋”。枫泾镇中国农民画村内的“倒置屋”旅游体验项目已正式对外开放，不仅房顶朝下，就连屋内的家具、摆设等也全是倒置的。) REUTERS/Aly Song
拯救“二师兄”。(4月25日，浙江省乐清市黄华镇，消防员试图救出将一头掉入井里的猪。) REUTERS/China Daily
惊险渡河。(4月26日，比利时布鲁塞尔，44名杂技演员在运河上走钢丝。) REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
镂空蛋壳。(4月24日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，艺术家Ludmila Kletz展出其蛋壳雕刻作品。Ludmila Kletz使用微型电钻，把蛋壳这种厨房垃圾变成艺术品。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchumore
充气版“蒙娜丽莎”。(4月26日，安徽合肥，一名保安在一个气球艺术作品附近站岗。当日，由百万气球打造的童话世界“神气活现儿童气球嘉年华中国巡回展·合肥站”在安徽国际会展中心启幕。) REUTERS/Stringer
木制汽车。(4月2日，波黑切利纳茨，莫米尔·博伊奇擦拭他的木制甲壳虫车。今年71岁的退休老人莫米尔·博伊奇是一名大众车的狂热爱好者，他耗费两年时间，用5万多片橡木打造了这辆木制甲壳虫车。) REUTERS/Dado Rumore
水泥管居所。(4月29日，奥地利Ottensheim，当地的“水泥管”迷你旅馆已闻名于世。据悉，在Linz公园,有三个排水管道被改造成名叫“Dasparkhotel”的迷你旅馆，空间极其狭小，并有少量家具满足基本需要，整more
美羊羊。(4月24日，北爱尔兰Balintoy，一只染成粉红色的绵羊在吃草。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
绝美微雕。(4月24日，俄罗斯圣彼得堡，一个展览展出的艺术家Ludmila Kletz的蛋壳雕刻作品。) REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
文胸狂人。(4月22日，海南三亚，男子陈清祖花费20年时间收集了5000余件文胸。)REUTERS/Stringer
迷你书。(4月24日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，一名女子展示由斯里兰卡著名厨师Publis Silva推出的微型食谱书。该书的长宽仅有1厘米，重量仅为5毫克，书内包含了40份食谱。)REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatmore
巨蛇出海。(中国艺术家永砅制作的巨型海蛇骨架，被安置在法国的卢瓦尔河的入海口。这个海蛇的骨架长度约为130米长，骨架弯曲的弧度模仿了附近的圣纳泽尔桥的曲线。) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
人形沙雕。(4月20日，菲律宾甲米地省马尼拉湾，人们在海滨将孩子埋在沙滩里，庆祝复活节。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
“花样”美男。(4月20日，美国纽约，一名狂欢者参加复活节花帽游行。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
高空滑行。(4月30日，美国拉斯维加斯，游客体验约259米的高空滑索索道。) REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
体验"逆世界" Dancing on the ceiling
(Reuters) - 国内外流行的倒置屋，顾名思义就是倒置的房子，不仅房屋是翻转的，屋内所有的家具、摆设都是倒置的。游客走进倒置屋，会产生一种时空错乱的感觉。
24小时时事新闻(5月9日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
