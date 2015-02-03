寰宇搜奇
历史时刻。(2015年1月16日，北京，一名参观在3D艺术画廊内与一副毛泽东画像合影。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
临时居所。(1月21日，深圳，一名富士康员工在草地上午休。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
生吞活鱼。(1月10日，在韩国华川冰雪嘉年华上，一名男子咬住一条鳟鱼。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
深情一吻。(1月22日，乌克兰基辅，一名国家马戏团的驯兽师与狮子表演亲密互动。) REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
毛线人。(1月10日，在伦敦时装周开始前，一名男模特在预展上走秀。) REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
身姿优美。(1月22日，印度孟买，一名男子在岸边练习瑜伽。) REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
水下共舞。(1月15日，美国水晶河，浮潜人员在三姐妹泉中与越冬的海牛合影。) REUTERS/Scott Audette
超级网球。(1月21日，澳大利亚墨尔本，两名表演者扮成网球参加澳网公开赛赛事。)REUTERS/Thomas Peter
熊猫出没。(1月20日，四川成都，一家购物商场外墙装饰熊猫雕塑。) REUTERS/Stringer
智能群舞。(1月20日，在日本东京举行的《Robi》周刊宣传活动上，100台能通过双脚移动、且具有对话功能的机器人“Robi”在舞台上大跳起“广场舞”。) REUTERS/Yuya Shino
清凉上阵。(1月13日，江苏徐州，不穿裤装的女士们参加滑雪推广活动。) REUTERS/Stringer
变装冬泳。(1月10日，德国柏林，两名冬泳爱好者身穿奇装异服在冰冷的Oranke湖中前行。)REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
自制器材。(1月10日，埃及古尔代盖，一名摄影师直播足球赛。) REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
赴汤蹈火 拼搏硬汉挑战赛
英国小镇珀顿举行一年一度的“硬汉挑战赛”，来自世界各地的上千名参赛者赴汤蹈火、挑战身体极限。
日本第二名人质遭IS斩首
“伊斯兰国”公开另一名日本人质后藤健二遇害的视频，日本政府对此表示强烈谴责。
“最牛吃货”30分钟吃444只鸡翅
在美国费城举办的“吃货”竞赛中，来自芝加哥的男选手在30分钟内鲸吞444只鸡翅，最终夺冠并刷新纪录。
唯美巴黎高定时装秀
2015春夏巴黎高级定制时装周正在如火如荼的举行，香奈儿、迪奥、范思哲传统大牌轮番上阵争艳。
