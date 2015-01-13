寰宇搜奇(1)
不穿裤子搭地铁。(2015年1月11日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，一名参加“不穿裤子搭地铁”活动的男子在月台候车。该活动由美国民间组织“处处即兴”在2002年发起，旨在让人们尝试摒弃保守，为生活增加乐趣。) REUTERS/Emore
冰雪之城。(2015年1月5日，黑龙江哈尔滨，游客在冰雪大世界园区观看万花筒。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
“猫王”再现。(2015年1月2日，英国伯明翰，美国著名摇滚歌星“猫王”埃尔维斯·普雷斯利的模仿者参加欧洲埃尔维斯锦标赛。) REUTERS/Darren Staples
气球飞人。(2015年1月5日，西班牙马德里，一名演员在主显节游行上表演。) REUTERS/Juan Medina
大象球员。(2014年12月30日，尼泊尔奇旺，大象选手参加足球比赛，旨在宣传环保、吸引游客。) REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
喜迎新年。(2014年12月31日，在纽约证券交易所，两名交易员在年度最后一个交易日戴上新年眼镜，迎接新年到来。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
化茧成蝶。(2015年1月1日，北京八达岭长城，艺术家孔宁展示自己的最新行为艺术作品《化蝶》。蝴蝶装翅膀由365个口罩制成，意在体现破茧而出的蝶变禅意，迎接崭新的2015年。) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoomore
“贞子”来袭。(2014年12月31日，安徽合肥，一名保安在一个鬼屋的3D画前站岗。) REUTERS/Stringer
圣诞老人处险境。(2014年12月24日，德国柏林，一名男子装扮成圣诞老人登上Kollhoff 塔。) REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
上下颠倒。(2014年12月14日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺亚尔斯克，一幢倒立房屋矗立在街道上。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
残肢断臂。(2014年12月17日，俄罗斯莫斯科，地下通道内堆放的塑料人形模特。) REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
圣诞礼物。(2014年12月17日，英国爱丁堡动物园，大熊猫天天享用圣诞蛋糕。)REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
轻功护体。(2014年12月21日，哥伦比亚卡利，一名西班牙斗牛士纵身一跳跃过斗牛。) REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
摩登狗女士。(2014年12月19日，上海，一条被主人精心装扮的宠物狗在街头直立行走。) REUTERS/Stringer
禁止铲人。(2015年1月6日，意甲罗马对阵乌迪内斯的比赛在弗留利球场举行，一名罗马球员的腿部纹身。) REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
下一个
2015底特律车展探馆
北美第一大车展底特律车展正式拉开帷幕，首发新车以美系SUV和性能车型为主，而诸多重磅新车的发布将再次展现汽车业发展的新方向。
不穿裤子搭地铁
一年一度的"不穿裤子搭地铁"活动在全球火热展开，为乘坐地铁的上班族们带来新奇、刺激的体验，给平淡生活增添乐趣。
群星逐鹿金球奖
第72届金球奖颁奖礼在美国加州贝弗利山希尔顿酒店举行，电影电视明星齐聚一堂“打响”2015年红毯颁奖季第一战。
多国政要参加法国反恐大游行
多国政要周日手臂相挽，参加巴黎逾百万民众反恐大游行，向近期恐怖袭击中的遇难者致敬。
精选图集
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.