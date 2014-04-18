版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 4月 18日 星期五 10:48 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)

A boy sits in a plastic container filled with coloured water during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA

A boy sits in a plastic container filled with coloured water during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA
3月19日，美国芝加哥，两名影迷装扮成蜘蛛侠等待面试，参加影片《超凡蜘蛛侠2》宣传活动。REUTERS/Jim Young

3月19日，美国芝加哥，两名影迷装扮成蜘蛛侠等待面试，参加影片《超凡蜘蛛侠2》宣传活动。REUTERS/Jim Young
3月9日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特举行猫咪选美展，一名工作人员评估一只加拿大无毛猫。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

3月9日，罗马尼亚布加勒斯特举行猫咪选美展，一名工作人员评估一只加拿大无毛猫。 REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Five men sit on a electric bicycle as they cross a street in Changde, Hunan province March 16, 2014. Picture taken March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA

Five men sit on a electric bicycle as they cross a street in Changde, Hunan province March 16, 2014. Picture taken March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA
DATE IMPORTED: March 10, 2014 'Female' robots Tessy (L) and Tess (R) wearing white stilletoes, pole dance during a demonstration on the Tobit Software stand at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. The world's biggest computer and software fair is open to the public from March 10 to 14. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY

DATE IMPORTED: March 10, 2014 'Female' robots Tessy (L) and Tess (R) wearing white stilletoes, pole dance during a demonstration on the Tobit Software stand at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover March 10, 2014. The world's biggest computer and software fair is open to the public from March 10 to 14. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY
3月8日，加拿大甘露市，两名修女喝着啤酒观看Tim Hortons Brier加拿大冰壶锦标赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms

3月8日，加拿大甘露市，两名修女喝着啤酒观看Tim Hortons Brier加拿大冰壶锦标赛。 REUTERS/Ben Nelms
韩国发生翻船事故 数百人下落不明 South Korean ferry capsizes

(Reuters) - 载有约450人的韩国“岁月号”客轮周三翻船，已证实有6人遇难，179人获救，约290人下落不明，搜救工作仍在进行中。

2014年 4月 17日
24小时时事新闻(4月18日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 17日
乌克兰对亲俄武装发动打击 Ukraine Crisis

(Reuters) - 乌克兰在东部地区展开针对亲俄分离主义分子的军事打击，不过除一支空降部队着陆外，这次行动规模有限。

2014年 4月 16日
24小时时事新闻(4月17日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2014年 4月 16日

