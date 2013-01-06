年度图片(奇趣类) Oddly of the year 2012
刺猬头。(4月11日，缅甸仰光，一名男子参加泼水节上的摇滚表演。) REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
与骷髅共舞。(4月12日，法国巴黎东京美术馆，人们拿着艺术家弗里德曼(Gloria Friedmann)的骷髅作品表演。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
怒目而视。(4月13日，2012中艺博国际画廊博览会在北京举行，一名游客参观韩国画家姜亨九艺术作品。 ) REUTERS/Jason Lee
巨嘴大比拼。(4月4日，印度新德里，河马在动物园水池里玩耍。) REUTERS/B Mathur
人体盛宴。 (3月20日，哥伦比亚卡利，一名动物权力保护者装扮成盘子的肉，以响应世界无肉日并提倡素食主义。) REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
小矮人。(4月23日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，一名游客在大都会艺术中心观看艺术家罗伯特·塞里恩(Robert Therrien)的艺术装置。) REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
亲密爱人。(4月17日，奥地利维也纳，演员们在城堡剧院彩排英国作家丹尼尔·笛福的《鲁宾逊漂流记》。) REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
偷窥裸浴。(5月11日，瑞士里恩，美国艺术家杰夫·昆斯(Jeff Koons)的作品《浴缸里的女人》(Women in Tub)在贝耶勒美术馆展出。) REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
人体踏板。(5月13日，美国马萨诸塞州沃尔瑟姆，女子们在庆祝蒸汽朋克的活动中站在一名自称“人类地板”的表演者身上。蒸汽朋克的作品往往依靠新某种假设的技术，如通过新能源、新机械、新材料、新交通工具等方式，展现一个平行于19more
登楼梯的老鼠。(5月31日，瑞士Ecublens，瑞士联邦理工学院研究人员通过化学药物、电刺激和训练，让因脊髓损伤致瘫的老鼠重新学会行走，给瘫痪病人重新行走带来希望。) REUTERS/EPFL/Handout
飞猫直升机。(6月3日，荷兰阿姆斯特丹，“猫猫直升机”在KunstRAI艺术节上展出。荷兰艺术家延森(Bart Jansen)(左)将自己去世的爱猫制作成了一架无线电操控的直升机飞行器。) REUTERS/Cris Tomore
裸体集会。(6月23日，德国慕尼黑，约1,700名裸体志愿者全身喷上红漆后在马克斯·约瑟夫广场，根据现场的指令作出一系列整齐的艺术形象表演。这个壮观场面是美国摄影师斯宾塞·图尼克一手设计的。) REUTERS/Michamore
书中仙子。(7月17日，“2012国际3D魔幻艺术展中国特别展”在杭州和平会展中心举行，一名游客在现场拍照留念。) REUTERS/Stringer
蒙面女侠。(7月6日，山东青岛，游客戴着防晒面具在海边游玩。随着高温天气持续，一款尼龙面具式遮阳帽开始热销，成为众多女性的夏季防晒装备。) REUTERS/Aly Song
喷火大赛。(8月11日，韩国首尔，韩国歌手Psy(中)在演唱会上表演。) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
绝佳藏匿。(8月29日，印度科钦南部郊区，一名象夫与大象参加欧南节庆典。) REUTERS/Sivaram V
虎虎生威。(8月21日，印度科钦，身上绘有老虎的舞者准备参加欧南节庆祝活动。) REUTERS/Sivaram V
领袖蝇拍。(10月25日，俄罗斯的克拉斯诺亚尔斯克博物馆中心展出一个总统普京头像的苍蝇拍。艺术家斯洛诺夫(Vasily Slonov)用知名政界人士、历史人物和当代名人的头像制作了68个苍蝇拍。) REUTERS/Ilymore
愤怒冲浪者。(10月27日，美国圣莫妮卡，一名女子戴着“疯狂小鸟”帽子参加万圣节冲浪比赛。) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
一探究竟。(11月22日，韩国水原市的厕所文化公园，孩子观看一个雕塑。) REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
