路透年度图片(奇趣类) Oddly of 2013
“清凉”出行。(2013年1月13日，上海迎来一年一度的“不穿裤子乘地铁日”，一名外国人穿内裤乘地铁引发关注。) REUTERS/Aly Song
与狼共食。(1月24日，德国萨尔州，现年79岁的退役伞兵维尔纳·弗罗因德与气饲养的狼一起啃食鹿肉。)REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
猫视眈眈。(1月27日，国际猫展在希腊雅典举行，一个女孩经过猫展海报。) REUTERS/John Kolesidis
“国宝”酒店。(2月25日，四川峨眉山推出一家以大熊猫文化为主题的庭院式酒店，这是目前全球首家熊猫主题酒店。)REUTERS/China Daily
裙下发射。(4月6日，澳大利亚新南威尔士州南方高地举行第36届达农高地聚会，一名身穿苏格兰裙的选手在“brigaball”比赛中投球。) REUTERS/David Gray
触手可及。(4月10日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名女子在安达卢西亚当代艺术中心，与西班牙艺术家克里斯蒂娜·卢卡斯的艺术装置合影。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
恐怖挖眼。(5月11日，印度拉贾斯坦邦阿杰梅尔，一位穆斯林朝圣者在“乌尔斯节”游行活动上表演。) REUTERS/Stringer
侏罗纪公园。(5月26日，美国加州卡森城，一只“霸王龙”在美国足球职业大联盟赛中场休息期间上场，宣传洛杉矶县自然历史博物馆。)REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
“超人”归来。(6月27日，美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托、艾德在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
虎崽狗妈。(7月26日，安徽合肥，一只狗“妈妈”哺育动物园里的老虎幼崽。) REUTERS/Stringer
品尝爱情。(8月13日，台北，一对夫妇共同饮用喷有两人画像的3D咖啡。) REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
人间大炮。(8月25日，马耳他小镇圣朱利安，一名男子跑上一根涂满油脂的木杆，参加传统比赛“gostra”。) REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
奇功异术。(8月30日，街头艺术家在罗马市中心表演街头艺术。)REUTERS/Max Rossi
无头人鱼。(9月17日，巴西圣保罗水族馆，扮成女海妖的表演者为孩子表演童话故事。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
瓮中娃娃。(10月1日，在韩国云岘宫举行的皇家贵族传统食品节上，孩子们在陶罐中玩耍。)REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
穿脸忍术。(10月10日，泰国普吉岛，在一年一度的素食节上，一名信徒将两支手枪穿透脸颊参加游行。) REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
彪悍婚照。(10月26日，广西柳州，一对爱好户外运动的新人在悬崖旁拍摄攀岩婚纱照。) REUTERS/Stringer
飞来横祸。(10月26日，英国牛津，一只鲨鱼模型插入屋顶。)REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
双面人。(10月31日，湖北武汉，一个女孩参加万圣节化妆舞会。) REUTERS/China Daily
漫画隐形人。(11月2日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，被称为“隐形人”的中国艺术家刘勃麟上演“城市迷彩”作品，全身涂满颜料后与陈列着漫画的书架融为一体。)REUTERS/Jorge Silva
