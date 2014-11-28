寰宇搜奇 Oddly（14）
咪咪小姐。(11月23日，白俄罗斯明斯克，2014秋季猫展上的参展猫。) REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
长颈入云。(11月27日，美国纽约，准备参加梅西大游行的花车。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
纯天然耐克。(11月25日，法国艺术家Christophe Guinet在马赛展出由树皮制成的耐克运动鞋。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
哆啦A梦大集结。(11月24日，新加坡一家商场，一个身穿哆啦A梦T恤的男孩参观圣由哆啦A梦玩偶组成的圣诞树。) REUTERS/Edgar Su
巨型眼镜。(11月18日，南非开普敦，艺术家Michael Elion的巨型雕塑作品在海滨长廊展出。) REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
顽皮男孩。(11月27日，美国纽约，梅西大游行上漂浮的巨大玩偶气球。) REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
生吞活剥。(11月25日，印度阿加尔塔拉，一名耍蛇人将舌头放入口中。) REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
熊高莫测。(11月16日，云南普洱太阳河国家公园，工作人员为黑熊测量身高。) REUTERS/Wong Campion
草堆寻针。(11月13日，法国巴黎现代艺术博物馆，意大利艺术家Sven Sachsalber在草堆中寻找针。) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
逃出衣海。(11月12日，智利圣地亚哥，一个孩子在由旧衣物制成的雕塑旁摆姿势。) REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
"铜臭"普京。(11月13日，俄罗斯克拉斯诺雅茨克，艺术家Vasily Slonov创作用美元和卢布拼贴的普京头像。) REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
正义化身。(11月9日，法国马赛，一名男子扮成超级英雄参加超级英雄节。) REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
超级垃圾桶。(11月6日，山西太原，一名市民观察直径1.9米、深2.8米的“地埋式”垃圾桶。) REUTERS/Stringer
最大身高差。(11月13日，世界上最高的和最矮的人在英国伦敦会面，庆祝《吉尼斯世界纪录大全》60周年。) REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
土豪内裤。(11月9日，希腊雅典，晾晒的印有欧元图样的内裤。) REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
下一个
路透11月照片精选(下) Pictures of Nov (2)
路透社全球摄影记者11月优秀新闻照片大汇总，让您尽享视觉盛宴。
路透年终盘点：离开的人 Yearend Notable Deaths
即将挥别2014年，路透编辑盘点在这一年去世的名人。
24小时时事新闻（11月28日） 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
香港警方旺角清场 Police clear HK camp
占中”运动已持续约两个月，香港警察在旺角采取清场行动，逮捕包括多名学生领袖在内的数十名示威者。
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.