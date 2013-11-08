版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 11月 8日 星期五 14:54 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(19)

“女汉子”的婚照。(10月26日，广西柳州，一对爱好户外运动的新人在悬崖旁拍摄攀岩婚纱照。) REUTERS/Stringer

狗牌咖啡。(10月26日，美国纽约，主人带着扮成星巴克南瓜咖啡的狗狗参加第23届汤普金斯广场万圣节狗狗大游行。) REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

横挂金钩。(10月31日，斯里兰卡科伦坡，嘟嘟车司机横卧在车中小憩并等待乘客。)REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

如此“天鹅”。(10月31日，纽约时代广场，一名身穿芭蕾舞裙的男子在万圣节期间当街跳舞。) REUTERS/Adrees Latif

狗狗绅士。(10月27日，日本川崎，一只身穿礼服的酷狗参加万圣节的游行。)REUTERS/Yuya Shino

飞来横祸。(10月26日，英国牛津，一只鲨鱼模型插入屋顶。)REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

肚皮选美赛。(10月27日，中国重庆，腹部描绘各类图案的孕妇参加人体彩绘大赛。) REUTERS/China Daily

惊现天坑。(10月27日，陕西西安，正在施工的地铁三号线科技路段发生路面塌陷，无伤亡报道。) REUTERS/Stringer

异型冲浪者。(10月26日，美国圣塔莫尼卡，变装后的参赛者们参加万圣节冲浪比赛。)REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

总统南瓜灯。(10月22日，美国纽约，雕刻成美国总统奥巴马及第一夫人米歇尔的南瓜灯在杜莎夫人蜡像馆点亮。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

另类蹦极。(10月19日，俄罗斯小镇Tuim，一名扮成圣诞老人的男子从120米高的岩石跳至人造火山口。)REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

中指雕塑。(10月21日，捷克布拉格，工人安装视觉艺术家David Cerny的作品。)REUTERS/David W Cerny

大难不死。(10月21日，河北承德，消防员将一头不慎掉入井里的驴拖拽出来。) REUTERS/China Daily

巨型肖像。(10月23日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，由古巴裔美国艺术家Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada创作出一幅面积达11英亩的女孩肖像——《希望》，共耗用30000根木楔、2000吨泥土和2000吨沙子，以迎接贝尔法斯特女王艺术节开幕。)REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

双枪蓝妹妹。(10月12日，一名Cosplay迷参加纽约动漫展。) REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

天地之间。(10月24日，澳大利亚悉尼，岩石峭壁上艺术家Lucy Humphrey的作品《地平线》在塔玛拉玛海滩举行海边雕塑展上展出。)REUTERS/David Gray

微型世界。(10月22日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，一位游客参观防暴西洋景模型。)REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

滑板高手。(10月20日，美国加州Vista，一名滑板运动员展示高超技艺。)REUTERS/Mike Blake

惊心动魄。(10月6日，希腊雅典，一名摩托车特技演员在筒状式木制结构的“死亡之墙”上表演。) REUTERS/John Kolesidis

