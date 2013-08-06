版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 6日 星期二 11:56 BJT

寰宇搜奇 Oddly(14)

任逍遥。(7月28日，湖北武汉，一名男子为消暑坐在汉江岸边的水中用餐。) REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
蒙面侠客。(7月28日，美国曼哈顿，一名女子头戴商场购物袋挡雨。) REUTERS/Zoran Milich

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
飞天怪鱼。(7月28日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名选手参加红牛人力飞行大赛。) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
山寨直升机。(7月28日，重庆，一位54岁的摩托车师傅花费1万元，耗时3个多月，利用废旧摩托车零件和汽车引擎制作了一架直升机。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
虎崽狗妈。(7月26日，安徽合肥，一只狗“妈妈”哺育动物园里的老虎幼崽。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
骑车上树。(7月27日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，一名选手在自行车越野和滑板运动节期间进行练习。) REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
机器战警。(7月26日，德国伊尔姆瑙，工程师谢弗(Ben Schaefer)所研发的机器人调酒师“卡尔”在一间酒吧为客人准备饮料。) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
玩转热气球。(7月30日，云南石林，中国“高空王子”艾斯凯尔在两只升空的热气球之间完成高空钢丝行走，用时38.35秒完成运动中“热气球18米快速行走”世界吉尼斯挑战项目。艾斯凯尔为新疆“达瓦孜”第六代传人，曾在“悬崖间高空走钢丝挑战百米速跑项目”中创下38.86秒的世界纪录；曾和意大利人扎瓦塔共同成功挑战世界走钢丝最大倾斜角36度的世界纪录。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
携狗飞行。(7月22日，美国盐城，男子Dan McManus带着他的宠物狗一起滑翔。他们一起进行这样的飞翔已有9年之久。 ) REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
绿巨人。(7月23日，山东青岛，一名男子将海边的绿藻裹在身上拍照。) REUTERS/China Daily

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
萝莉大叔。(7月24日，巴西里约热内卢，两名男子穿着高跟鞋在科帕卡巴纳海滩上举行抗议活动。) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
万针穿身。(7月23日，辽宁沈阳，沈阳大学教授解勇用缝衣针制作一个海狸塑像。这个塑像的皮毛被缝衣针所代替，象征人们获取皮毛制品给动物带来的苦痛，呼吁人们拒绝皮草，爱护动物。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
异形人。(7月20日，巴西圣保罗，一名纹身爱好者参加国际纹身节。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
泥浆大战。(7月19日，韩国保宁，狂欢者参加泥浆节。)REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
高难训练。(7月23日，安徽滁州，武警士兵参加训练。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
高空清扫。(7月24日，美国华盛顿，一名工作人员在安德鲁斯空军基地清扫一架飞机复制模型。) REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
婚纱变雨披。(7月20日，美国曼哈顿，一名女子参加婚礼期间在新娘的婚纱下面躲雨。)REUTERS/Zoran Milich

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
幕天席地。(7月23日，重庆，工人躺在路边睡觉。) REUTERS/Stringer

2013年 8月 6日 星期二
