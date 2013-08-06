寰宇搜奇 Oddly(14)
任逍遥。(7月28日，湖北武汉，一名男子为消暑坐在汉江岸边的水中用餐。) REUTERS/China Daily
蒙面侠客。(7月28日，美国曼哈顿，一名女子头戴商场购物袋挡雨。) REUTERS/Zoran Milich
飞天怪鱼。(7月28日，俄罗斯莫斯科，一名选手参加红牛人力飞行大赛。) REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
山寨直升机。(7月28日，重庆，一位54岁的摩托车师傅花费1万元，耗时3个多月，利用废旧摩托车零件和汽车引擎制作了一架直升机。) REUTERS/Stringer
虎崽狗妈。(7月26日，安徽合肥，一只狗“妈妈”哺育动物园里的老虎幼崽。) REUTERS/Stringer
骑车上树。(7月27日，哈萨克斯坦阿拉木图，一名选手在自行车越野和滑板运动节期间进行练习。) REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
机器战警。(7月26日，德国伊尔姆瑙，工程师谢弗(Ben Schaefer)所研发的机器人调酒师“卡尔”在一间酒吧为客人准备饮料。) REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
玩转热气球。(7月30日，云南石林，中国“高空王子”艾斯凯尔在两只升空的热气球之间完成高空钢丝行走，用时38.35秒完成运动中“热气球18米快速行走”世界吉尼斯挑战项目。艾斯凯尔为新疆“达瓦孜”第六代传人，曾在“悬崖间高more
携狗飞行。(7月22日，美国盐城，男子Dan McManus带着他的宠物狗一起滑翔。他们一起进行这样的飞翔已有9年之久。 ) REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
绿巨人。(7月23日，山东青岛，一名男子将海边的绿藻裹在身上拍照。) REUTERS/China Daily
萝莉大叔。(7月24日，巴西里约热内卢，两名男子穿着高跟鞋在科帕卡巴纳海滩上举行抗议活动。) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
万针穿身。(7月23日，辽宁沈阳，沈阳大学教授解勇用缝衣针制作一个海狸塑像。这个塑像的皮毛被缝衣针所代替，象征人们获取皮毛制品给动物带来的苦痛，呼吁人们拒绝皮草，爱护动物。) REUTERS/Stringer
异形人。(7月20日，巴西圣保罗，一名纹身爱好者参加国际纹身节。) REUTERS/Nacho Doce
泥浆大战。(7月19日，韩国保宁，狂欢者参加泥浆节。)REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
高难训练。(7月23日，安徽滁州，武警士兵参加训练。) REUTERS/Stringer
高空清扫。(7月24日，美国华盛顿，一名工作人员在安德鲁斯空军基地清扫一架飞机复制模型。) REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
婚纱变雨披。(7月20日，美国曼哈顿，一名女子参加婚礼期间在新娘的婚纱下面躲雨。)REUTERS/Zoran Milich
幕天席地。(7月23日，重庆，工人躺在路边睡觉。) REUTERS/Stringer
下一个
美国性奴案嫌犯房屋内景曝光 Inside Ariel Castro's house
(Reuters) - 震惊全美的俄亥俄州绑架案近日做出宣判，绑架、禁锢3名女子当性奴凌虐长达10年的嫌犯阿里尔·卡斯特罗(Ariel Castro)被法庭判处终身监禁，加1000年刑期，不准假释。阿里尔·卡斯特罗用来囚禁3名女子的房屋内景也随之曝光。
美国关闭多个使领馆 严防恐怖袭击 U.S. Embassies and Consulates
(Reuters) -美国关闭多个驻外使领馆，严防基地组织恐怖袭击。有美国议员称，当前面临的基地组织恐怖袭击威胁是多年来最严重的一次。
中国山寨版埃菲尔 Eiffel Tower in China
(Reuters) - 浙江杭州临平星桥镇一住宅小区为营造法国风情，在小区内仿造了一座法国巴黎埃菲尔铁塔，引起人们的关注。
美国小姐拼美貌 MISS USA
(Reuters) - 美国小姐是世界上历史最悠久的选美比赛之一，从1852年开始每年举行一次，由美国50个州以及一个特区的佳丽代表参加。参赛选手要求未婚，年龄在18至27岁之间。
精选图集
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.