寰宇搜奇 Oddly(6)
“萌宠”巨鳄。(7月5日，菲律宾帕赛，约6.4米长的机器鳄鱼被绳索固定在货车顶部送往鳄鱼公园。 这条机器鳄鱼的设计灵感来自“洛隆”(Lolong)——目前世界上已捕获的最大的咸水鳄鱼。该机器鳄鱼内部包含数以千计的机械装置more
华丽一跤。(7月9日，法国设计鬼才高堤耶在巴黎举办新品秀，一名模特不慎跌倒。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
沉睡的小鸡。(7月10日，法国南特，由法国画家Claude Ponti创作的艺术品在艺术节上展出。) REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
“马头男”抢镜。(7月8日，美国总统奥巴马到访丹佛，与当地民众进行零距离交流。) REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
超级德粉儿。(7月6日，德国拉姆施坦因，一名出租车司机表“忠心”。)REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
掉入马桶。(7月3日，位于东京的日本科学未来馆在暑期推出“厕所展”，让民众了解到自己的粪便与地球未来的关系。) REUTERS/Issei Kato
魔幻气球。(6月29日，美国旧金山，市民参加同性恋骄傲大游行。) REUTERS/Noah Berger
环保之躯。(7月3日，澳大利亚悉尼，艺术家Jade Little在嫩模Renee Somerfield身上绘制彩绘，宣传素食主义，呼吁保护地球。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
女王与宝座。(6月24日，北爱尔兰贝尔法斯特，英国女王伊丽莎白参观电视剧《权力的游戏》拍摄地，观望剧中的铁王宝座。) REUTERS/Phil Noble
真爱梅西。(6月30日，美国圣安东尼奥，一名理发师为顾客修建梅西头像造型的发式。) REUTERS/Ashley Landis
苏牙再世。(6月28日，巴西里约热内卢，一名球迷戴牙套观赛，模仿“苏牙”苏亚雷斯。) REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
云中漫步。(6月26日，一名游客在香港3D奇幻世界内游玩。) REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
摩托飞人。(6月29日，印度艾哈迈达巴德，一名男子大展车技。) REUTERS/Amit Dave
敬请射门。(6月24日，上海有一家商场的男厕所小便池内装有绿色“草坪”和白色“球门”，本来放置的白色清洁球则换成了黑白相间的足球模样。) REUTERS/Aly Song
广场游泳。(6月25日，游客在法国波尔多交易所广场浅水景观玩耍。) REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
深情一吻。(7月3日，菲律宾前第一夫人伊梅尔达迎来85岁生日，前往丈夫遗体纪念馆亲吻其水晶棺。) REUTERS/Erik De Castro
愤怒的阿根廷 Clashes in Argentina
阿根廷球迷对世界杯夺冠充满期待，未料阿根廷在决赛中遭德国绝杀。一些愤怒的球迷在首都制造骚乱，以打砸抢的方式发泄怒火。
24小时时事新闻(7月16日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
24小时时事新闻(7月15日) 24Hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
德国绝杀阿根廷 捧得大力神杯 Germany Defeat Argentina
巴西世界杯决赛在里约热内卢马拉卡纳球场战罢，凭借格策在第113分钟的绝杀，德国队1比0战胜阿根廷队，第四次捧得大力神杯。
