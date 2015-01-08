寰宇搜奇
新潮头套。(2014年12月9日，德国慕尼黑提尔帕克赫拉布伦动物园，小北极熊在周岁生日会上大玩交通锥。) REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
“环保”女神。(2014年12月10日，美国纽约，一名街头表演者扮成自由女神矗立在时代广场。)REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
圣诞老人大集结。(2014年12月7日，澳大利亚悉尼歌剧院，参加一年一度“圣诞老人快跑”活动的人们合影留念，活动旨在为贫困儿童筹集善款。 )REUTERS/Jason Reed
萌蛙姜饼。(2014年12月9日，美国圣思多罗，一个以童话和电影为主题的姜饼创作。) REUTERS/Mike Blake
躺着看电影。(2014年12月7日，俄罗斯莫斯科郊区希姆基，家具零售商宜家将一家电影院内的座椅全部更换为宜家家居。 )REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
大肚快跑。(2014年12月6日，美国波士顿，一个肚子上绘有彩绘的孕妇参加慈善圣诞泳装狂跑活动。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
小小童工。(2014年12月9日，澳大利亚悉尼塔朗加动物园，一只13个月大的小猩猩拆开“圣诞”餐点。) REUTERS/Jason Reed
圣诞老人从天降。(2014年12月6日，德国柏林，一名男子扮成圣诞老人参加飞行活动。) REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
最佳男友。(2014年12月10日，智利圣地亚哥，两个女子坐在长凳上看手机，身边放着一个毛绒米老鼠玩具。) REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
海底圣诞老人。(2014年12月9日，日本东京阳光水族馆，潜水员扮成圣诞老人喂鱼饲料。) REUTERS/Toru Hanai
超级迷你车。(2014年12月9日，上海，60岁的徐志云(左)驾驶着他自制的迷你小汽车行驶在街头。该迷你车耗时两年打造，长度60厘米，排量70CC，五档变速。) REUTERS/Aly Song
清凉开跑。(2014年12月6日，美国波士顿，一名男子参加慈善圣诞泳装狂跑活动。) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
枪手血洗巴黎一杂志社
法国讽刺刊物《查理周刊》巴黎办公室周三遭恐怖袭击，包括两名警员在内的12人丧生，这是法国40年来死亡人数最多的一次恐怖袭击。三名嫌犯中有一人已自首。
CES科技“潮品”荟萃
一年一度的CES消费电子展如约而至，除各种消费电子“潮品”外，汽车展品亦吸引眼球。
隔岸看朝鲜
朝鲜与中国边境城市丹东仅一江之隔，路透摄影记者实拍朝鲜边境，记录朝鲜士兵和民众的工作、生活侧面。
走进童话般的冰雪王国--哈尔滨冰雪节
第31届“中国·哈尔滨国际冰雪节”于2015年1月5日晚开幕，哈尔滨冰雪大世界园区内打造“冰雪城堡”宛如童话世界。
