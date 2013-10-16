慕尼黑啤酒天堂 Oktoberfest
世界上最大的啤酒节——德国慕尼黑啤酒节隆重于2013年9月21拉开帷幕。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
近600万啤酒爱好者聚集德国，参与第180届慕尼黑啤酒节。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
狂欢者们头戴毡帽、穿上皮短裤和传统紧身连衣裙，共同聚集在啤酒帐篷前，准备畅饮第一杯啤酒。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
畅饮首杯啤酒的幸运儿。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
慕尼黑啤酒节一直以大量啤酒和肉类饮食为主。而今年主办方打破传统，向游客提供素食和葡萄酒。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
慕尼黑啤酒节最初是为庆祝巴伐利亚州王储的婚礼而举行，至今已有203年历史，其间曾因战争、霍乱疫情等停办。现已作为一个传统的民间节日成为当地文化的重要组成部分。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
慕尼黑啤酒节是全球规模最大的民俗庆典之一。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
游客在帐篷里大口喝酒和享用巴伐利亚传统美食，欣赏南德风情的歌舞表演。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
据主办方公布的数据，本届啤酒节的游客数量基本与去年持平，期间共消耗670万升啤酒，相较去年下降约20万升。(服务员清理桌椅。)REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
今年每升啤酒售价9.4欧元至9.85欧元(约合78元至82元人民币)，较去年价格平均上涨3.61％。 REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
巴伐利亚时装秀。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
啤酒姐妹花。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
狂欢者玩转游乐场。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
（开幕日狂欢者在游乐场玩耍。）REUTERS/Michael Dalder
毛毡帽是狂欢不可或缺的装备。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
美丽的巴伐利亚紧身裙。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
美女如云。REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
啤酒魅力无法阻挡。REUTERS/Michael Dalder
