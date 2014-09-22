畅饮嘉年华：慕尼黑啤酒节 Oktoberfest
2014年9月20日，德国慕尼黑，第181届慕尼黑啤酒节正式开幕。REUTERS/Lukas Barth
慕尼黑举行盛大庆祝仪式，人们身穿巴伐利亚民族服饰参加游行。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
本届啤酒节定于10月5日闭幕，约140万人口的慕尼黑市将在节日期间迎来预计超过600万人次游客。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
游客在游乐场内嬉戏。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
游客畅饮啤酒。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
十月节是慕尼黑的一个传统的民间节日，因为在这个节日期间主要的饮料是啤酒且消耗量惊人，人们习惯称之为“啤酒节”。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
今年啤酒节的另一大亮点就是“贵”，一扎啤酒的售价首次超过10欧元。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
今年各个商家的啤酒价格介于9.7欧元至10.1欧元(约合77元至80元人民币)之间，略高于去年，其他各类非酒精类饮料的售价也都较去年有不同程度的提高。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
无肉不成筵。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
除了啤酒，啤酒节经营者还为游客们提供游乐设施，出售当地特色食品、民族服装和旅游纪念品等。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
慕尼黑新当选市长迪特尔·赖特尔第一次举木槌敲啤酒桶，用四下敲开木桶。市长用木槌将铜制酒阀敲入酒桶的打击次数每年都会成为关注焦点。 REUTERS/Lukas Barth
2013年，在16天的节日里，约640万人次游客喝掉了670万升啤酒。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
游客排队参加啤酒节。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
特色的巴伐利亚服饰。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
人山人海。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder
坐等开席。 REUTERS/Michael Dalder IMAGES OF THE DAY)
下一个
俄爆发反战抗议 矛头直指普京 Russia Anti-War
俄罗斯周日爆发大规模游行，抗议乌克兰当前的武装冲突局面，向总统普京传递出反战的强烈讯号。
24小时时事新闻(9月23日) 24hours
聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
路透9月照片精选(上) Pictures of Sep (1)
路透社全球摄影记者9月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
本周中国区精选(9月12日-19日) China Weekly
聚焦9月12日至19日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.