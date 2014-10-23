橄榄收获季 The olive harvest
橄榄又称油橄榄，原产于地中海地区，果实主要用于生产橄榄油。(摄于2014年4月9日，西班牙龙达，原野中的橄榄树。) REUTERS/Jon Nazca
橄榄油在地中海沿岸国家有几千年的历史，有“液体黄金”的美誉。(2012年9月24日，西班牙拉林科纳达，一名工人在橄榄园内收集橄榄果。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
橄榄油是用油橄榄果通过物理冷压榨工艺提取的天然果油汁。(摄于2012年9月24日，西班牙拉林科纳达，饱满的橄榄果。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2014年1月13日，阿尔及利亚小村Tazmelt，工人采集橄榄果。 REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
2014年10月19日，黎巴嫩小镇Anqoun，一位村民在橄榄树下休憩。 REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
2014年10月11日，约旦河西岸城市纳布卢斯，巴勒斯坦人采集橄榄果。 REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2013年11月6日，克罗地亚Lun，待榨的鲜橄榄。 REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
2014年10月19日，黎巴嫩小镇Anqoun，工人为榨取橄榄园做准备。 REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
初榨橄榄油是直接从新鲜的橄榄果实中采取机械冷榨的方法榨取、经过过滤等处理后得到的油汁，加工过程中完全不经化学处理。(2014年10月19日，黎巴嫩小镇Anqoun。) REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
橄榄油还被称为“植物油皇后”， 原因就在于其极佳的天然保健功效，美容功效和理想的烹调用途。(2011年10月25日，约旦河西岸小村Qarawat Bani Zeid) REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
橄榄油是是世界上唯一以自然状态的形式供人类食用的木本植物油。(摄于2012年9月21日，西班牙塞维利亚。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
橄榄还可制成果酱和果脯。(2013年8月22日，沙特塔布克，一间橄榄加工厂。) REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
橄榄枝象征和平，圣经故事中曾用它作为大地复苏的标志。(摄于2012年9月24日，西班牙拉林科纳达。) REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
