于洋/王晓理等“消极比赛”被取消参赛资格 Badminton Scandal
2012年8月1日晚，针对羽毛球女双选手消极比赛，故意让球一事，世界羽联做出最后的宣判，(按顺时针方向)中国组合王晓理(左)/于洋、韩国组合郑景银(上)/金荷娜、印尼选手波莉/乔哈里、韩国选手河贞恩(左)/金旼贞，一同被more
7月31日，在奥运会羽毛球女双小组赛最后一轮比赛上，中国组合于洋/王晓理在已出线的情况下，为避免过早遇到中国另外一组选手，涉嫌故意输给韩国组合郑景银/金荷娜。此举也招致在随后进行的韩国和印尼两对组合在比赛中表现极其消极，more
由于中国组合于洋/王晓理消极应战，并最终以14-21/11-21输给韩国组合郑景银/金荷娜，引来现场球迷不满。赛事监督(左二)甚至两次打断比赛，进入现场和四名球手交谈，希望她们能有更专业的发挥。 REUTERS/Bazumore
韩国和印尼代表团对国际羽联的这一决定提起申诉，但印尼稍后撤回了申诉。中国代表团则表示“完全尊重”相关处罚，将对羽毛球队展开调查。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files
国际羽联维持对相关四对女双选手取消伦敦奥运参赛资格的处罚。(8月1日，国际羽联秘书长托马斯·伦德(Thomas Lund)召开记者会。) REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
国际羽联秘书长伦德在记者会中表示，发生这样的事情，为相关选手和羽毛球运动感到非常难过。为了保障所有选手的最佳利益，作出了这一决定。最重要的是以严厉且公正的态度处理这类事件。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
中国羽毛球队总教练李永波就此事道歉，称作为总教练，确实觉得要向球迷和全国观众说对不起，因为没有真正把中国羽毛球队优秀的拼搏精神充分地展现出来。(摄于2012年5月27日，湖北武汉) REUTERS/Stringer
韩国另一对组合河贞恩/金旼贞，与印尼组合在随后的比赛里也涉嫌打默契球。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
印尼组合波莉(后)/乔哈里。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
韩国组合郑景银/金荷娜。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
中国组合于洋/王晓理(右)参加比赛。 REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
裁判在比赛过程中上前跟韩国与印尼运动员交涉。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
