直击伦敦奥运场馆 Olympic Venues
第30届夏季奥林匹克运动会即将于7月27日开幕，目前奥运会场馆是受很多人关注的地方，奥运会场馆不仅仅要求硬件上能举办国际性的大型赛事，同时也能展示一个城市最美好的一面，成为该城市的形象。(2011年12月20日，奥林匹克公园内的奥运场馆俯瞰图。) REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout
伦敦奥运会的比赛将在34个体育场馆举行，其中14个新建体育馆中有8个临时场馆，6个永久性场馆。这34个场馆分布在伦敦奥林匹克公园、伦敦市区以及英国其他地区。(摄于2012年2月17日，伦敦水上运动中心) REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
伦敦奥运会水上运动中心，位于奥林匹克公园东南角，为游泳、残奥会游泳比赛、跳水、花样游泳以及现代五项游泳比赛的赛场。水上运动中心由著名建筑师扎哈-哈迪德设计，体育馆最主要的特色是其十分壮观的波浪式屋顶，长160米，宽80米，其跨度比伦敦希斯罗机场的5号航站楼还长。在奥运会期间，大多数的观众将坐在水上运动中心临时搭建的两翼坐席观看比赛。奥运会结束之后，将拆除两翼看台。(摄于2012年3月27日) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Players from Australia and China walk off the court after their match at the London International Basketball Invitational at the Olympic Basketball Arena August 16, 2011. The Basketball Arena will host Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby and the final stages of the Handball competition for London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)
An aerial view shows the Basketball Arena, site of the basketball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and handball events, at the Olympic Park in London, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 14 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
Hungary's Patrik Szoboszlai jumps during a practice session for the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup 2011 series at the VeloPark within the new London 2012 Olympic Park at Stratford in London August 19, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS CYCLING)
Coventry City play Portsmouth in front of a sparse crowd during their FA Cup soccer match at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, central England January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)
Players from China and Slovakia compete in a preliminary match in the Olympic test event series London Handball Cup in London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS HANDBALL)
British rowers compete during the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ROWING)
British rowers prepare before the GB Rowing Team Senior Trials at the Olympic rowing venue in Eton-Dorney near London March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ROWING)
A general view of the Men's Individual Foil Fencing competition during an Olympic test event at the Excel centre in London November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT FENCING)
A general view shows the ExCel Exhibition and Conference Centre which will host the G20 summit this week in East London March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN POLITICS BUSINESS)
Pippa Funnell represents Great Britain during the dressage round of the Equestrian eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. The Equestrian eventing was one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG) test events for the London Olympics. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT EQUESTRIANISM OLYMPICS)
William Faudree represents the U.S. during the dressage round of the Equestrian Eventing at Greenwich Park, in south London July 4, 2011. The Equestrian Eventing was one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG) test events for the London Olympics. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT EQUESTRIANISM OLYMPICS)
British Olympic hopeful Liam Killen poses for photographs during a test cycle on part of the Hadleigh farm Olympic mountain bike venue, Hadleigh, eastern England, April 4, 2012.REUTERS/Paul Hackett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS CYCLING)
General view of the Hampden Park stadium during a training session of the Swiss soccer squad in Glasgow, Scotland February 28. 2006. Switzerland will play Scotland in a friendly soccer match at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Wednesday. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Teams from Spain and the Netherlands take part in a practice session ahead of the FIVB Beach Volleyball test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade in London August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT VOLLEYBALL OLYMPICS)
Richard Weinberger of Canada competes in the London 10K Marathon Swimming International in the Serpentine in Hyde Park August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)
A general view showing the Lord's pavilion under a cloudy sky during the second Ashes test cricket match at Lord's Cricket Ground in London July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown (BRITAIN SPORT CRICKET ENVIRONMENT)
Ander Eloseg of Spain competes in the C1 Canoe Slalom at Lee Valley White Water Centre in Broxbourne, north of London July 30, 2011. The canoeing was one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games' (LOCOG) test events for the 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CANOEING OLYMPICS)
Medi Wyn Jones, age 3, reacts after watching Wales play France in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, on giant screens at the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff, October 15, 2011. France held on to reach the World Cup final on Saturday with a dramatic 9-8 victory over a brave Wales team forced to play three quarters of the game with 14 men after their captain Sam Warburton was sent off. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT RUGBY)
An aerial view shows the North Greenwich Arena with Canary Wharf in the background in London, March 27, 2012. London will host this summer's Olympic Games. Picture taken March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: TRAVEL SPORT OLYMPICS CITYSPACE) ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 13 OF 19 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 2012 FROM THE AIR'
The Toronto Raptor's Leandro Barbosa participates during a basketball practice session ahead of their NBA game against the New Jersey Nets at the O2 Stadium in London March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT)
A view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium ahead of their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers in Manchester, northern England, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) NO ONLINE/INTERNET USAGE WITHOUT A LICENCE FROM THE FOOTBALL DATA CO LTD. FOR LICENCE ENQUIRIES PLEASE TELEPHONE ++44 (0) 207 864 9000
General view of Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, northern England February 8, 2006. British newspapers reported that the club may sell the famous Old Trafford name as part of a deal in a hunt for a Middle East sponsor. Officials at the Club denied the claims on Wednesday. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Competitors take part in the Women's 100m heats during the BUCS Visa Outdoor Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS OLYMPICS)
The gated Bow Quarter apartment complex is seen at right near the Olympic stadium in London in a March 27, 2012 file photo. Britain's military has told residents of the upscale apartment development near the Olympic Park in east London it is installing a missile battery on top of a tower within their housing complex to defend the 2012 Games this summer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: MILITARY SPORT OLYMPICS)
Britain's Emily Maguire (L) and teammate Georgie Twigg (R) challenge Argentina's captain Carla Rebecchi during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena inside the Olympic Park in London May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT FIELD HOCKEY OLYMPICS)
Spectators watch Britain play South Korea during the women's International Invitational Hockey Tournament at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS FIELD HOCKEY)
A general view of St James' Park, home of Newcastle United soccer club in Newcastle, northern England March 4, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis (BRITAIN). NO ONLINE/INTERNET USAGE WITHOUT A LICENCE FROM THE FOOTBALL DATA CO LTD. FOR LICENCE ENQUIRIES PLEASE TELEPHONE ++44 (0) 207 864 9000.
Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING OLYMPICS)
Competitors in the London-Surrey Cycle Classic road race, a test event for the London 2012 Olympic Games, start on The Mall near the Queen Victoria Memorial and its gilded pinnacle statue Victory, in London August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/POOL (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING OLYMPICS)
Cyclists compete in the Women's Keirin Qualifying Race in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Olympic Velodrome in London February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT CYCLING OLYMPICS)
An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Velodrome in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Spectators watch the U.S. compete against Hungary during a Water Polo International invitational event at the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS WATER POLO)
An aerial view shows the London 2012 Olympic Games Water Polo Arena in the Olympic Park in London December 5, 2011. REUTERS/LOCOG/Handout (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Visitors on a stadium tour view the pitch at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. In 1948 the stadium known then as the Empire Stadium hosted all the main athletics finals as well as opening and closing ceremonies. The running track was not laid until two weeks before the Games and an absence of infield lighting meant cars were driven inside the stadium to illuminate it for the final two events of the decathlon. Picture taken...more
An aerial view of Wembley Stadium is seen on its opening day in London, March 17, 2007. MANDATORY CREDIT: Action Images / WNSL REUTERS/Action Images/Pool (UNITED KINGDOM)
Competitors take part in a practice race in the 49er class during the Weymouth and Portland International Regatta at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy in southern England August 5, 2011. This event is one of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic Games' (LOCOG) test events for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT YACHTING OLYMPICS)
A group of tourists visiting the famous Durdle Door coastal rock formation in Dorset, take pictures looking west towards Portland Bay and Weymouth on July 29, 2010. Weymouth and Portland will host the London 2012 Summer Olympics sailing competition. Picture taken on July 29, 2010. REUTERS/Greg Bos (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TRAVEL YACHTING)
A general view shows the match between Michael Llodra of France and Yen-Hsun Lu of Taiwan on court 14 at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)
An aerial view shows the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Tom Lovelock/AELTC/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)