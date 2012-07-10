直击伦敦奥运场馆 Olympic Venues

Visitors on a stadium tour view the pitch at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. In 1948 the stadium known then as the Empire Stadium hosted all the main athletics finals as well as opening and closing ceremonies. The running track was not laid until two weeks before the Games and an absence of infield lighting meant cars were driven inside the stadium to illuminate it for the final two events of the decathlon. Picture taken...more

Visitors on a stadium tour view the pitch at Wembley Stadium in London April 25, 2012. In 1948 the stadium known then as the Empire Stadium hosted all the main athletics finals as well as opening and closing ceremonies. The running track was not laid until two weeks before the Games and an absence of infield lighting meant cars were driven inside the stadium to illuminate it for the final two events of the decathlon. Picture taken April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS ATHLETICS) ATTENTION EDITORS PICTURE 22 OF 32 FOR PACKAGE 'LONDON 1948 - OLYMPIC LEGACY'

