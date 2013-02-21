德国一人银行 One man bank
德国巴登符滕堡州有一个仅居住着500人的小村Gammesfeld，小村里有一家只一个人经营的银行——德国信用合作银行体系的Gammesfeld信用合作银行(Raiffeisen)。(摄于2013年1月29日) REUTEmore
Gammesfeld信用合作银行是德国最小的银行，由Peter Breiter独自经营，他既是行长也是柜员。(银行大门。) REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
由于银行里没有电脑，Breiter需要将每笔交易手工入帐。(Breiter记录存款。) REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Gammesfeld银行在信用合作银行系统里也是唯一一家被允许不同总行联网的银行，它的业务主要依靠电话。(Breiter为顾客服务。) REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter也需要负责清洁工作。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter悬挂价格明细表。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter使用老式打字机。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter整理硬币。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter从保险柜内取钱。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter使用老式计算器工作。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
银行内的两名顾客。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter(右)为顾客清点纸钞。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter与前任行长、现年82岁的Fritz Vogt交谈。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Breiter吃午餐。REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
银行墙壁上悬挂一张1893年的文件。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
柜台上的银行图章。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
一叠欧元钞票。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Gammesfeld银行的审计报告。 REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
下一个
HTC One亮相
(Reuters) -HTC公司在伦敦和纽约两地同时发布HTC本年度智能机新品HTC One。据介绍，该机搭载高通600四核处理器，采用了Android 4.1系统，拥有4.7英寸全高清屏幕和全铝制机身。
24小时时事新闻(2月21日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
“新加坡梦”在年轻人中渐失宠 Singapore Dream
(Reuters) - 越来越多的新加坡年轻人正在放弃追寻“新加坡梦”的物质享受，投身去做他们喜欢的工作。
寰宇搜奇 Oddly(3)
(Reuters) -世界之大，无奇不有。路透摄影记者为你打开这扇“随意门”。
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.